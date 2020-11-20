Norton Christmas tree setup - Nov. 19, 2020

 Mike Still — Kingsport Times News

2020 may be a rough year, but Norton’s new Christmas tree on Park Avenue is built tough. City workers leveled the frame — anchored with a concrete cylinder — and clad it with greenery and decorations Thursday in preparation for a lighting ceremony which is still in the planning phase.