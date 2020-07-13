BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police said a toddler was killed Saturday night by a shot accidentally fired by a 4-year-old sibling.
In a news release issued Monday, police said they responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center about 9:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound involving a child. The child had been pronounced dead prior before police arrived.
The shooting occurred at the family’s residence on Meadowview Road.
The investigation was still on-going as to the circumstances surrounding how the child obtained the unsecured weapon. The parents were home at the time of the incident and took the child to the hospital.