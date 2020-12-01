ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was charged with child abuse and meth possession, among other charges early on Monday morning after deputies responding to his home after a crash with an infant in the vehicle found the child standing within reach of a hatchet, a baggie of meth and a glass meth pipe.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a report of a vehicle crash on the far west end of Carters Valley Road where he found a 1998 Buick Century that had exited the roadway through a fences and hit a large rock about 100 feet form the roadway.
A woman located at the scene stated she and her 2-year-old child were passengers in the vehicle which was driven by Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 23, 424 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville.
She stated she and Jenkins were attempting to give the child a pacifier when they crashed. When asked why they hadn't reported the crash the woman stated that Jenkins doesn't like talking to police.
Winter stated in his report that due to a child being involved in the crash he felt a welfare check should be conducted.
Upon entering the residence he located Jenkins on the floor laying against the couch with his eyes closed and drool coming form the corner of his mouth. Beside him on the floor was a glass meth pipe, empty baggies with drug residue, tubing and a baggy containing .82 grams of meth.
“I observed that the 2-year-old child was standing next to the suspect and there was a hatchet at the child's feet,” Winter stated in his report. “The hatchet, the meth and the drug paraphernalia were all within easy access to the child.”
Upon being awakened and taken into custody Jenkins reportedly stated he wouldn't go to jail because he's already facing charges in Florida. At the patrol car Jenkins allegedly placed his feet against the car and used it as leverage to push away from the car and against Winter.
Jenkins then allegedly lunged at Winter and attempted to kick him, and refused to surrender after being hit with pepper spray and a taser. At one point Jenkins allegedly attempted to take the taser form Winter before Jenkins was subdued and taken to jail.
The child wasn't injured in the crash.
Aside from child abuse and meth possession Jenkins was charged with assault on an officer, failure to make immediate notice of an accident, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to report an accident with damage.
As of Monday afternoon, he was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.