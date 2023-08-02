WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors is going back to the drawing board on a pay increase it approved for itself for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Board members will hold a special called meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the county administration board room in the Wise County Courthouse.
County Attorney Karen Mullins said Wednesday that Supervisors Tim Boardwine and Fred Luntsford requested the meeting of the eight-member board after confusion over a June 29 vote when ratifying the county’s 2023-24 budget.
Mullins said the request stemmed from the board discussion of the proposed increase of $1,000 per month per supervisor — $12,000 annually — along with $1,000 annual stipend for the board chair.
Boardwine and Luntsford moved to approve the monthly raise “by” $1,000, Mullins said, but discussion before the vote included comments from current board chair J.H. Rivers that the motion would allow a raise “up to” $1,000.
Mullins said information on the raise’s budget cost also raised confusion. The board was told that the total annual cost for the raise package was $108,000 based on the board chair getting $24,000 annually when it should have been $97,000 with just a $13,000 annual raise for the chair.
Virginia Code section 15.2-1414.2 allows boards of supervisors to set their pay rates prior to July 1 — the Virginia starting date for local and state government fiscal years — with the increase going into effect the following Jan. 1.
The county budget also included a 5% cost-of-living increase for all county employees including the supervisors. Before the $1,000 monthly hike, the chair will see their annual pay rise $460 to $9,658 and the other seven supervisors’ pay rise $392 to $8,227.
With the $12,000 annual raise, supervisors could see their pay more than double, to $20,227. The board chair would see a $13,000 annual boost to $22,658.
While the raise cannot take effect during incumbent board members’ terms, state law gives an exemption to boards with staggered terms. The Wise County has staggered terms, with four members up for election every two years, so the June 29 raise vote could become effective for all eight members in January 2024.
According to an April Virginia Association of Counties survey of board of supervisors’ salaries across the state, Wise County’s board ranked 54th out of 97 counties responding with $7,835 annually per board member.
Lee County ranked 84th in the VACO survey with a $5,400 annual salary for board members. Lee County Administrator Dane Poe said that the board has not seen a pay raise in approximately 30 years.
Scott County ranked 90th in the survey, with $4,500 annually per supervisor. Scott County Administrator Freda Starnes said that the board last saw a pay raise in 2006, and a proposed pay hike for the news fiscal year was defeated on a 3-4 board vote.
If the Wise County board decides to proceed with the new raise package, the county could rank as high as 12th among all Virginia boards of supervisors based on the VACO survey if no other boards approved a pay raise for the new fiscal year.
Mullins said the supervisors have a range of options regarding their raise at Thursday’s meeting, from clarifying the actual $97,000 cost of the raise package, taking no action or changing or rescinding the raise.
While the meeting is public, Mullins said a Zoom link will be available for the public for anyone wanting to watch. The link will support up to approximately 100 viewers.
Zoom information:
- Meeting ID: 329 352 8848
- Passcode: 197889