The Kingsport Times News received the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award on Friday for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands.
The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the region’s methamphetamine epidemic to light through detailed data, analysis and first-person accounts of addiction and recovery.
Seen here are Jim Barry, vice president of the Tennessee Bar Association, with staff members Holly Viers and Marina Waters, who represented the newspaper at the TVA annual convention in Nashville.