We asked our Facebook friends what word or phrase comes to mind you think about Loretta Lynn. Below are some of their responses:
Alicia Starnes Coal Miners Daughter
Dana Moore Resilient.
Janie Hines Classic
Lisa Red Lewandowski A true legend
Delphine Dockery The Best of the Best
Tommy Aistrop Legend
Rose Marie Young Down to earth.
Gloria Stewart You ain’t woman enough to take my man
Tony Crouch Don’t come home a drinking with loving on your mind
Roy Head A dreamer
Lynn Dockery Hayden Legend, down to earth, there will never be another like her !!!
Ron Worrell A sweetheart!
Missy Burton-Johnson Butcher Holler
Susan Martin Bush Country as cornbread
Melissa John Gibson You promised Daddy you’d never take me off far from home
Dianah Taylor Baird Feisty, fiery woman who paved the way for all women
Lisa Pierson Dingus Classy
Cindy Sifferd Ellington Just a coal miner’s daughter.
Kimberly Hooker You’re Looking at Country
Rowena McNutt Bales Pearcy Hard working, tough, humble, true to herself, and a legend of country music.
Whitley Russell Pioneer for country music
Jean Crawford Songbird
Karen Elkins Reeves Coal Miners Daughter -- — which I was
Donna Stallard Lowe One of a kind … a classic!
Diane Robinson Pure country and proud of it!
Reba Patnode Classy, Beautiful Lady
Brenda Hensley Tipton Hard working woman, that takes care of her Family.
Josh Gilliam “I ain’t got much education, but I got some sense”
-Loretta Lynn …
Becky Rich The Pill
George W. Taylor III True Country artist. The likes of which we’ll never see again. Our current Country Music panders and caters to the bubble gum and Pop Country genre. So sad. RIP!
DS Runyon Her character. Humble and kind.
Michael J Hampton Inspirational
Norma-Greg Hensley Best county singer in the world
Johnny Hood Queen of country!
Nichole Garrett-Collins Bologna sandwiches
David Cox Down to earth country girl that never forgot where she came from
Rhett Brown Iconic. Never to be matched again
Donna Sams Mother to not only her children but to country music itself. Loretta never let fear get in her way. She faced her battles in life through her lyrics inspiring women everywhere.
Sandy Brown she was always so sincere and caring
Karen Overholser A true lady
Senora Smith Authentic. Beautiful. Queen. My classic country music idol.
Kathy Osborne Still An Appalachian Warrior Woman.
Sandy Smith Laughlin Legendary and someone who loved her family fiercely.
Judy B Smith Her appearance was always stunning and she never forgot where she came from, she truly was a Coal Miner’s Daughter
Kathy Black Hard Work, resilience.
Megan Johnson Trailblazer
Terrie Smith-Talbert Heart of Appalachia
Matoka Buck Sproles America’s life of country music
Shannon Finch Bishop Timeless...original...ahead of her time...first female country music feminist
Susan Lovin Bishop Worked hard to get out of poverty
Crystal Garrett Phillips Legend…an iconic woman who kept the true heart and soul of the Appalachian Mountains alive through song, and through her music.
Ashley Arnold A genuine storyteller of Appalachian culture