The Kingsport Times News asked its Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe Veterans Day. Below are some of their responses:
Steve Elkin: Unselfish sacrifice
Jeanette Blazier: Ceremonies, sacrifices for our freedom
Michelle Brooks Jones: Not only a day to celebrate those that gave all to fight for our freedom but also a day of joy with the birth of our sweet grandson!
Nancy F. Nuckles: Courage, Sacrifice and Freedom!
David-Nancy Horne: Purple Heart 1965 USMC (David)
Reba Turbyfill: Freedom isn’t free.
Christine P. Trigg: Honor
Alan Cloyd: Freedom isn’t free.
Jeff Grizzel: Honor, sacrifice & freedom.
Sandy Smith Laughlin: Gratitude. Pure and simple gratitude to all of the men and women who served, allowing us to live in a free country.
Lorie Norris: Respect
Nikki Novella Dully: My uncle Orvel Bond
Pamela Osborne Houser: I don’t know them ALL, but I owe them ALL
Catina W. Miller: Sacrifices made for the freedom that we have
Sis Harmon: Courage
Kim Roberto: Thank you!
Mary Morrison: Some gave all. All gave some.
Donna Calhoun Paschal: Gratitude. My brother is a Vietnam Vet.
Don Shawver: Be the kind of citizen worth fighting and dying for.
LaShea Udoaka: Freedom isn’t free. Much love to my husband, active duty USAF for 23 years.
Geraldine Crawford: All heroes
Marie Brooks: Land of the free because of the brave. My husband is USAF Retired
Mejtrj Johnson: Immensely thankful!
Mary Thompson: How much they gave up for our freedom.
Christine Daniels: Honored!
Betty Bowman Helton: Freedom is a hard bought thing, a gift no man can give: for some a way of dying, for most a way to live.
Don Smith: Freedom. Grateful. Sacrifice.
Marleana Renea Craig: Selflessness.
Janie Kincheloe: “Thank you for your service.” Don’t save that phrase only for Veterans Day, look for the Vets proudly wearing a T-shirt or cap. If you are lucky, you will see one that says WWII Vet (a few are still with us), Korean War Vet, Vietnam Vet. Say thank you for your service. Listen to their responses.