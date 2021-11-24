From staff reports

The Times News asked its Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe air travel this holiday season. Below are some responses:

Kevin Culbertson

Non existent for me

Margaret Gilliam Kaylor

Traveling Duffield express to my house

Alan Cloyd

Like that movie Home Alone a madhouse

Gary L. Mace

“Reduce airspeed, expect holding, delay indefinite.” — retired air traffic controller

Chris Cobb

Planes, trains and automobiles

Sidney Melrose

“U.S. Entitlement-minded behavior on full display”

Sherry Rickards

Mostly miserable. A necessary evil.

Vicki Helton

Stay grounded.

Dick Acker

Anxiety

Erik Tedder

Avoid at all costs

