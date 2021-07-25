KINGSPORT — Though the annual dinner will be held in the Model City, the Kingsport Chamber is ready to party on the moon at this year’s annual dinner event.
The Kingsport Chamber 74th Annual Dinner will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center and will feature headlining band Party on the Moon.
“The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner has always been a signature event for our community and region,” said Miles Burdine, the Kingsport Chamber president and CEO, in a press release. “It’s a time where we gather together to celebrate Kingsport.”
This year’s event theme is “Time To Celebrate Together” after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year the celebration takes on even greater significance as we come out of the pandemic,” Burdine said in the release. “It’s now a time to be thankful for each other, our community, our neighbors and all that we have here in this great city and region.”
The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7, including music from Party on the Moon.
The band has played for multiple U.S. presidents and performed at Eli Manning’s wedding and at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party for the past 10 years. This marks the 10th time Party on the Moon has performed at the Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at (423) 392-8800 or at the Kingsport Chamber office at 400 Clinchfield St. As a special offer, this year’s ticket will also serve as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra concert during the 2021 season.
Last year, more than 1,700 people attended the dinner. This year, Burdine said, he expects the same sort of turnout.
“Your Kingsport Chamber Dinner continues to be a sold-out, highly anticipated event,” Burdine said. “We do expect another sold-out event, so I would encourage everyone to get their tickets early. It’s going to be another wonderful evening to celebrate our great home of Kingsport.”
The event is sponsored by more than 115 corporate sponsors such as the Kingsport Times-News, Eastman, WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, Ballad Health, Eastman Credit Union, Food City and many more.