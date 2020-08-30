Time is running short for you to do your part and fill out the 2020 U.S. census. Below, Heather Duby and Sara Nowell, two members of Sullivan County’s Count All Neighbors Census Committee, share their thoughts on the importance to our community of getting a complete count.
Heather Duby, Sullivan County Library director
A lot has changed, for all of us, over the last several months. We have been forced to learn new vocabulary like “social distancing” and “global pandemic.” In a time of chaos, it’s easy to lose sight of what is normal and look toward redefining “normal.”
But what can you do? There is too much change in the world, right? There is nothing that a person can do, all on his or her own, to make a change, right?
Wrong.
One thing that you can do, right now, is to fill out your 2020 census. The census, with a complete and accurate count of all of our neighbors, helps define our communities for the next 10 years! It informs decisions about schools, libraries, political districting, federal funding, and a whole host of other topics. The need for a complete and accurate count in the 2020 census has not changed from the 2010 census, but what has changed, is the method in which you can complete yours.
While paper forms you mail in are still out there, you can fill out your census right on your smart phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. If you don’t have internet access in your home, you still have options! While many libraries are still closed to the public due to the pandemic, most have WiFi that extends into the parking lot that you may use, free of charge! Some libraries are open to the public, but you need an appointment to use the computer.
Filling out the census for my household took about five minutes. Isn’t five minutes of your time worth improving your community? That’s how I see it.
Sara Nowell, United Way of Greater Kingsport
Volunteering. Donating. Voting. All things you do to have an impact in your community. This year, you have the opportunity to do a simple task that will help shape the future of that community — with the click of a few buttons. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau undertakes the mammoth task of counting all the people residing in the United States. This count affects the allocation of funding for our community’s public resources (such as roads, hospitals, schools, etc.,) how we plan for the future, and our voice in government.
Sullivan County and Kingsport are floating around in the 65-67% range on response rate. It is not too late to get those numbers up! It is essential that everyone is counted in the 2020 census in order for our community to be accurately represented. This year, for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau is accepting responses online. The process is quick and secure. You can respond to the census in less time than it takes to finish your morning coffee!
When I first joined the Complete Count Committee, I thought, what does this really mean to our community? So, I did the research. Every person missed is $1,091 lost by the community. To put that in some perspective, that is approximately 436 meals for a child in the public school system. You read that right. So for me, it is more than just an ask from my community. It is a responsibility to myself. It might seem small to you to pass on answering some simple questions, but the impact on the community is great.
To learn more about how census data impacts you and your community, please visit 2020census.gov and complete your census today.