ABINGDON — Three Wise County residents have pleaded guilty in a fentanyl distribution scheme that prosecutors say was connected to overdoses by two teens.
According to U.S. Attorney for Western Virginia spokesperson Brian McGinn, Paul Mason Perkins, 20, Big Stone Gap; Austin Jeremiah Lane, 22, Norton; and Cheyenne Cassie Carico, 20, Norton, all recently pleaded guilty to one charge each of conspiracy to distribute and possess 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
According to court records, Perkins purchased between Feb. 1, 2021, and Feb. 11, 2022, “thousands of pressed pills containing fentanyl online through a source located in California.”
McGinn said Perkins made periodic buys of 1,000 at a time for $3,750 from a California source via social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram.
McGinn said after Perkins received the pills by mail, Perkins distributed the pills to Lane, Carico and others in Wise County.
Court records say Perkins sold three pills to Lane and Carico on Nov. 24, 2021, for $30 each and delivered two of the pills to a 17-year girl the two knew from school. The girl was hospitalized for six days on a ventilator from a subsequent overdose, the documents claim, and police recovered half of a pill from where the girl overdosed.
McGinn said an 18-year-old male also overdosed on Nov. 24 after buying fentanyl pills from Perkins, Lane and Carico.
On Feb. 10, 2022, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package containing approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills sent to Perkins’ residence from Costa Mesa, California. Police performed a controlled delivery of the package to Perkins’ residence the next day, where officers found approximately $6,000 in cash, a loaded firearm and 200 pressed pills containing fentanyl.
Perkins is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 17 in Abingdon District Federal Court. Lane is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 8 and Carico on Aug. 10.