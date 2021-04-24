KINGSPORT — Three teens including a 16-year-old wanted in Greene County as a runaway were charged with heroin trafficking among other drug and firearms charges as a result of a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop for speeding and a seatbelt violation near Kingsport.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that he conducted a traffic stop on Big Elm Road near the Netherland Inn Road intersection the afternoon of April 18 after observing a blue Mitsubishi traveling 36 in a 25 mph zone with a passenger who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Hutchins reported that upon approaching the vehicle he detected a strong odor of marijuana and observed a glass marijuana bong on the passenger side floorboard between the passenger’s legs.
The front seat passenger, Gabriel Luke Whetsell, 18, 2323 WYN Wood Drive, Gray, stated he had a handgun under his seat, Hutchins said.
Hutchins reported that the 16-year-old male in the back seat admitted to having heroin, meth, marijuana and scales.
“(The juvenile) also stated that the drugs may be laced with Fentanyl,” Hutchins said. “After a search of the vehicle, I located a Glock 36 handgun under the passenger seat; a glass marijuana bong in the passenger floorboard; a gray box containing heroin, meth and marijuana; and a glass tube that contained a marijuana bud and marijuana joint inside a set of scales under the floorboard.”
According to Hutchins, Whetsell stated the gun was his; the juvenile stated the drugs were his; and the driver, who was identified as Davadge Dane Dalton, 19, 1920 Bowater Drive, Kingsport, stated the bong was his.
Hutchins added, “(The juvenile) stated the drugs were his and he doesn’t use drugs, he sells them because he is a runaway and needs money to survive.”
All three were charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The 16-year-old, who was cited into Juvenile Court, was additionally charged on a Greene County runaway warrant. Dalton was additionally charged with speeding.
As of Friday, Dalton remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond pending an appearance in Sessions Court set for April 28.
Whetsell was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond and will also appear in Sessions Court on April 28.