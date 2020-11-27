By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — There are now three vacancies on the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board thanks to a county commission decision Monday to delay two proposed appointments and the resignation last week of longtime member Gene Christian.
At its September meeting, the IDB received three applications for two vacant seats and voted to recommend the appointment of Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell and attorney Amy Skelton to six-year terms.
They would take over the seats previously held by Terry Glass, who passed away this year, and Gary Darnell, who opted not to return to the IDB when his term expired.
The appointment of Russell and Skelton was presented to the commission in a resolution Monday, along with the reappointment of Susan Armstrong, all of whom would serve until Aug. 31, 2026.
A motion to table those appointments, which was made by Commissioner Mike Herrell, was approved by a vote of 12-8.
“I’ve got some questions about this resolution, and this has not went through the Industrial Committee for the commissioners,” Herrell said.
An Industrial Committee meeting has been scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss the appointments.
At the Nov. 19 IDB meeting, Chairman Larry Elkins announced Christian’s resignation, which took effect that day.
“He brought a wealth of talents from his previous life in construction work and things like that,” Elkins said. “But his health is deteriorating, and he has submitted his resignation because of his health issues. He said he had just reached a point where his contributions could not be met.”