MOUNT CARMEL — Three of Mount Carmel’s five mayoral candidates participated in a virtual meet-and-greet event on Tuesday evening that was live-streamed on Facebook from City Hall.
A complete video of the event, which lasted 45 minutes, can be viewed in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net; or on Jeff Bobo’s professional Facebook page, which is called Jeff Bobo, Hawkins County News.
Mount Carmel’s seven alderman candidates who are seeking three available seats were invited to participate in a similar virtual candidate meet-and-greet that will be live-streamed on Thursday evening from City Hall beginning at 6 p.m. at “Jeff Bobo, Hawkins County News” as well.
All candidates received invitations sent out by the town for the events.
Mayoral candidates Pat Stilwell, Jennifer Williams and John Gibson attended Tuesday’s event. Candidate Larry Frost responded to his invitation stating he had a previous engagement, and City Hall officials said they hadn’t heard from candidate Tina Carico.
Each candidate was asked to respond to the same five questions. During the event, viewers who were watching online could also submit general questions in the comment section of the live stream.
Submitted questions couldn’t be specific to any candidate, and event moderator Emily Wood read those questions to candidates to close out the event. Thursday’s event will follow the same format.
It’s not possible to print each candidate’s responses to all five questions. Instead, here are candidates’ responses to their third question: What are the most important issues facing Mount Carmel, and what would be your top priorities if elected?
Pat Stilwell
“We need some businesses, and I know that our town is about the size of Pigeon Forge, land-wise. We’ve got the land out there. Maybe not on Main Street because we can’t build anything in the Food City building because it’s in such bad shape. But I would like to see our city get some businesses in, and I think after the Dollar General comes in and people see how busy it’s going to be there, that other businesses will come in.”
Stilwell also praised city manager Mike Housewright for acquiring two recent grants, and she said she’d like to keep grant funding flowing into the city.
“We just need to hold spending down like we have these past two years.”
Jennifer Williams
“I think the most important issue is to be able to continue the level of services that we’re doing for the citizens of Mount Carmel, and to improve on those, be more efficient and do what we need to do to serve the citizens. I also agree that we need to cultivate businesses for Mount Carmel. We do have open areas that we could have some businesses move in, and that will help offset taxes for the citizens.”
“My top priorities are the employees and the citizens of Mount Carmel. I really believe in trying to do my best for them, and trying to do what needs to be done — being a voice for them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.”
John Gibson
Gibson said among his top priorities is to restore the reputation of Mount Carmel which has been damaged by the actions of previous administrations.
“Of course economic development would be a big priority, but instead of waiting for them to come to us we’re going to have to be actively recruiting these businesses. It’s going to take someone actually going out and making connections to bring new business into the town, and try to work out a deal with incentives as long as it best serves the citizens.”
Gibson said he also considers upcoming spending on sewer system maintenance to be a top priority, as well as maintaining the city manager style of government, which leaves day- to-day operation to a city manager, as opposed to strong mayor, where the mayor runs the day-to-day operation of the town.