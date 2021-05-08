JOHNSON CITY — A woman and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter were killed Friday night when another car hit theirs head-on on Interstate 26.
The man who hit them also died from injuries in the crash.
Johnson City police said Tonya Westmoreland, 48, and Jalynn Chisholm, 17, both of Johnson City, died in the 7:30 p.m. crash on I-26 near the Boones Creek exit.
JCPD Lt. Scotty Carrier said a vehicle driven by a man, whose name has not yet been released, was headed west on I-26 when he lost control, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit Westmoreland’s black Nissan Altima head-on.
A third vehicle also hit the Altima, but it sustained only minor damage. Police said the third driver was uninjured.
The name of the man driving the car that crossed the median has not been confirmed yet, and Carrier said he was waiting on forensic information to identify him. Carrier said the man did not have any identification on him at the time of the crash.
The man’s car caught on fire, but Carrier said he didn’t know if the crash was the cause of death. He died at the scene as did Chisholm. Westmoreland died later at Johnson City Medical Center.
The crash shut down eastbound interstate traffic flow for five hours, and traffic was diverted onto the Boones Creek exit during that time. At one point the entire interstate was shut down while investigators took photos and measurements to aid in determining what happened.
The JCPD traffic homicide team responded to conduct the investigation.