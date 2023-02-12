Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Mike Still Reporter Author email Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident that resulted in three other people being taken to an area hospital. Duffield Regional Jail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP — Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a Big Stone Gap mobile home park.Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.Kilgore said three victims were taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The incident was being investigated as a domestic violence matter, said Kilgore, with Johnson being charged with assault and battery of a family member and felony strangulation.Johnson is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail, Kilgore said, and other charges are pending completion of the investigation. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Police Medicine Crime Mike Still Reporter Author email Follow Mike Still Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR