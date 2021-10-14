DUFFIELD — Three Duffield Regional Jail officers have been fired in connection with a Southwest Regional Drug Task Force investigation.
Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Superintendent Steve Clear on Thursday confirmed the firings, saying that they followed what has been a four-to-five-month investigation by the task force.
Asked if any of the three had been charged, Clear said he was not aware of any charges.
Scott County Common- wealth’s Attorney Dan Felhauer said he was not aware of any jail officers charged from an investigation.