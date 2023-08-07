COEBURN — Three Coeburn residents face more than 100 charges for their alleged break-in of post office boxes in Coeburn.
Melcia Tawnia Mooney, 48; Heather Nicole Page, 38 and Danny “Trey” Carter, 39, were arrested Friday on a total of 122 felony and misdemeanor charges, Coeburn Police Capt. Ryan Gardner said Monday.
Gardner said the three allegedly broke into boxes at the Coeburn Post Officer in July and early August using a screwdriver, took checks from the mail in those boxes and then used a direct deposit app to place the funds in another account.
Investigators had received reports of people in the post office at night, Gardner said, leading to the arrests.
The 18 post office boxes suffering break-ins included ones for residents and for businesses The Health Wagon, Miners Exchange Bank, Express Cable and Spartan Drug, Gardner said. Also affected was a two-decade charity fundraiser for brain tumor research, Justin’s Walk-Train for the Brain, he added.
Gardner said investigators are working with Miners Exchange Bank to locate the stolen funds, but he cautioned anyone affected by the thefts to check with their bank on account security since the three suspects allegedly had access to account and routing numbers.
Mooney was charged with six total felony counts including forgery, uttering, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and accessory to grand larceny. She also faces seven misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and 20 counts of misdemeanor destruction of property with intent less than $1,000.
Page faces four total felony charges including grand larceny, accessory to grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and 33 total misdemeanor charges of destruction of property with intent less than $1,000 and of petit larceny.
Carter was charged with four total felony counts of accessory to grant larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. He also faces 33 misdemeanor charges including petit larceny, destruction of property and petit larceny less than $1,000 and not from a person.
Mooney and Page remained in the Duffield Regional Jail Monday. According to Wise County General District Court records, Carter was released on recognizance.
Gardner said information from the Coeburn investigation has been given to U.S. Postal Service investigators so they can decide whether to file federal charges against the trio. He added that the department and the Coeburn postmaster may plan to close the post office lobby at night and unlock it the following mornings.