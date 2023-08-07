COEBURN — Three Coeburn residents face more than 100 charges for their alleged break-in of post office boxes in Coeburn.

Melcia Tawnia Mooney, 48; Heather Nicole Page, 38 and Danny “Trey” Carter, 39, were arrested Friday on a total of 122 felony and misdemeanor charges, Coeburn Police Capt. Ryan Gardner said Monday.

