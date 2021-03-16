BLOUNTVILLE — Three people were jailed on multiple charges after Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, drugs and a handgun, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Cassidy provided the following details Tuesday afternoon in a press release:
• An investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit resulted in the arrest of three people on a variety of drug charges.
• On Mar. 13, detectives received a tip in reference to a stolen Chevrolet Silverado Truck from Scott County, Virginia. Additional information indicated that Chad Frazier was in possession of the stolen vehicle. A short time later, the truck was located, and a traffic stop was conducted.
• The vehicle was occupied by Jamie Ridings, Chad Frazier, and Christopher Bates. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, including baggies, pipes, digital scales, and syringes.
• Christopher Bates was in possession of approximately three grams of crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded handgun. He was arrested and transported to the SCSO Jail, where he was booked in reference to the listed criminal charges.
• Chad Frazier had several outstanding arrest warrants issued out of Sullivan County. While awaiting transport to the SCSO Jail, Frazier attempted to discard methamphetamine in the back of a patrol vehicle. Upon arriving at the jail, Frazier told corrections officers that he had ingested a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin. After being examined by jail nursing staff, he was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.
• Jamie Ridings was also arrested during the incident. While being booked into the SCSO Jail, she was found to be in possession of more than sixty grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was booked in reference to the listed criminal charges. In total, the drugs in Ridings possession had an approximate street value of more than $3,000.00.
CHARGES
— Chad Frazier, 47, is charged with: possession of stolen property; possession of schedule II (meth); tampering with evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Christoper Bates, 27, is charged with: possession of schedule II (meth); and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
— Jamie Ridings, 38, is charged with: driving without a license; possession of stolen property; possession of schedule II (meth) for resale; possession of drug paraphernalia; and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.