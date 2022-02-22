BLOUNTVILLE — Nicholas Collins, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, was arraigned on Tuesday in Sullivan County on charges of vandalism of property and violation of a protective order. Bond was set at $250,000.
According to details provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office:
• Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, SCSO Deputy B. Trivett responded to a destruction/damage/vandalism of property call.
• The address of the incident as well as the names of the victim and a witness have not been made public.
• Trivett spoke with the victim and a second person "in regards to suspect Nicholas Collins coming on the property and destroying items."
• The two said alarms in the house sounded, meaning someone was on the property.
• The victim said Collins had been served an order of protection on Saturday and was supposed to stay away from the property.
• One person in the house opened the front door and saw Collins "running down the driveway to get back to his vehicle to leave," and someone "went outside through the back door and witnessed (Collins') truck leaving the residence." Another portion of the report states the witness saw Collins "take off in his truck towards Washington County."
• The witness stated the victim was "in fear for (their) life due to ... being so scared of Collins and the threats he has made."
• The person who went out the back door noticed wires to security cameras had been cut and heard air leaking from tires on vehicles in the driveway.
• "It appears Collins cut the valve stems on the (two vehicles)," the SCSO incident report states in part. "While (Collins) was cutting the valve stems on both vehicles, it appears that he caused damage to the rims as well. The total amount of damage done is around $1,200 to the vehicles and camera."
• A license plate also had been removed from at least one of the vehicles.
• Washington County sheriff's deputies later located Collins driving on Highway 75 and took him into custody on the charges out of Sullivan County.
• The deputies located a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm in his possession, and the firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and an extra magazine at full capacity. Deputies also found a BB rifle that resembles an AR-15 in his possession with a full magazine.
• After his arrest, Collins was booked into the Sullivan County Jail at 4:38 a.m. on charges of violation of order of protection and vandalism.