GREENEVILLE — A Coeburn man wanted in connection with a Wise County break-in, stabbing and child abduction on Monday is facing extradition from Northeast Tennessee.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Reece Mullins was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol about two hours after he allegedly broke into a Wise residence on Northampton Road.
Mullins allegedly stabbed a male at the home and assaulted a female before abducting a 10-year-old. The child was found unharmed by the THP, acting on a BOLO (be on the lookout) issued by the WCSD. Mullins was arrested without incident.
Mullins was charged in Wise County with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, and abduction by force.