The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be accepting applications for cadet class 1021 from Wednesday through Feb. 2. The trooper cadet class starts June 27. During the 16-week academy, the THP’s training division will challenge and prepare cadets for the real-life scenarios they will experience as a trooper.
Depending on the amount of interest shown during the application process, a lateral class will be offered at the same time. Applicants who are currently employed in a full-time law enforcement position and Tennessee POST certified could qualify for a potential lateral class. This is dependent on the number of eligible applicants but would allow for a 10-week academy with graduation the first week of September.
The THP is a multi- faceted, full-service, statewide law enforcement agency with numerous divisions. Daily services performed by a state trooper include assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, traffic enforcement, motorcycle traffic patrol, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, identity crimes investigations, special operations and tactical duties, K-9 handling, diving, aviation, executive protective services, bomb squad, and much more.
Men and women interested in a career as a state trooper must apply online at https://www.tn.gov/careers/apply-here.html. Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
The training curriculum is transferable as college credit hours. THP also provides opportunities to attend numerous law enforcement training classes to obtain specialty skills such as crash reconstruction, drug recognition expert, instructor development and more. The THP is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Additionally, training follows Peace Officer Standards Training Commission guidelines.
Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status via email and are required to complete a survey within five days of the date of application. THP anticipates the agility and interview appointments to begin Feb. 22-26. If approved for an interview, applicants will be notified of their appointment location based on the THP headquarters located closest to the applicant’s residency.
“I am excited about the opportunity our troopers have to serve the citizens of Tennessee,” Col. Matt Perry said. “The role of a trooper is critical to the safety and security of our state. I am proud of the training, technology and tools troopers will receive during cadet school. We train and prepare our troopers to do their job professionally and ethically.”
Legislation implemented in October 2012, called the Tennessee Excellence, Accountability and Management Act, revised the hiring method to incorporate an interview process that tests an applicant’s knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies. As a result, there is no longer an examination portion to qualify for the state trooper position.
If hired, individuals must obtain a valid Tennessee driver’s license prior to the class graduation date. Candidates are required to successfully complete a level II background investigation that includes a credit check and polygraph test. Recruits must pass a psychological and medical examination including a drug screening.
There are currently 639 authorized commissioned trooper positions within the THP. The majority of the vacant positions at this time are within the Middle and West Tennessee areas. Upon graduation, trooper cadets will be assigned to vacant positions across the state. The starting salary for a trooper cadet while in school is currently $3,153 per month, with an increase to $3,488 per month after graduation. This equates to $41,856 annually with an annual 4.5% statutory step raise for the first 10 years. With regular pay increases, a state trooper can earn $62,208 per year after 10 years of service under the current pay structure. Pay may also increase if you are promoted within the THP.
The position also includes a retirement plan, 401k, 457, health insurance, overtime pay and paid holidays. Troopers are also provided with winter and summer uniforms, equipment, weapons, as well as a patrol vehicle.
For more information on becoming a state trooper, visit http://www.tn.gov/safety/article/trpqualifications. Complete the contact survey to be included in notifications at www.JoinTHP.org. For more information about applications, contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources Applicant Services Division at 615-741-4841.