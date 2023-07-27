WISE — The night before two free clinics opened in Wise County, dozens of people from the region’s health care and law enforcement communities celebrated a two-decade health milestone.

While The Health Wagon has been providing dental care from a donated mobile van and its new Owens-Hill Dental Clinic in Wise, the organization held a formal clinic opening Thursday and dedicated it in part to two former sheriffs who have supported two decades of free health clinics.

