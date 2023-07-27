Former Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes tries out a chair in The Health Wagon’s Owens Hill Dental Clinic with his great-grandsons and, from left rear, Health Wagon board member Sheila Dockery, Clinical Director Paula Hill-Collins and Heath Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson. Health Wagon staff dedicated the clinic to Oakes and former Sheriff Shelcy Mullins for supporting the organization’s annual free clinics.
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
Ronnie Oakes, center with scissors, joined Health Wagon staff and administrators in Thursday’s dedication and ribbon cutting for the organization’s Owens Hill Dental Clinic.
WISE — The night before two free clinics opened in Wise County, dozens of people from the region’s health care and law enforcement communities celebrated a two-decade health milestone.
While The Health Wagon has been providing dental care from a donated mobile van and its new Owens-Hill Dental Clinic in Wise, the organization held a formal clinic opening Thursday and dedicated it in part to two former sheriffs who have supported two decades of free health clinics.
Health Wagon Board member Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy told the crowd how Health Wagon founder Sister Bernie Kenny, Remote Area Medical and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation came together 24 years ago to start the first annual RAM free summer clinic in a few aircraft hangars at Lonesome Pine Airport.
Since that time, Smiddy said, The Health Wagon has grown from a mobile-van team based in Clinchco, Virginia, to an organization with two fixed clinic sites in Wise and Dickenson counties and the new dental clinic.
“This is the first free-standing free dental clinic in the region,” Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson said of the 5,000 square-foot, 10-chair facility. “It’s been a dream come true of mine since we were sitting in an office in Clinchco.”
Tyson said Health Wagon staff in the early 1990s knew about the lack of affordable dental care in Southwest Virginia from their experience with patients. She showed a photo of a child patient’s poor dental condition, adding that the patient probably needed dentures at age 11.
“This is why we do what we do,” Tyson said.
Tyson recalled the first time Dr. Terry Dickinson, director of the Virginia Dental Foundation’s Mission of Mercy free dental care program, first called The Health Wagon about volunteering foundation members’ services for a clinic at the first RAM in wise County.
“He said, ‘I can bring you all the dentists you’ll ever need,’” Tyson said of Dickinson.
Dickinson said MoM grew out of VDAF’s first contact with The Health Wagon and with the late Stan Brock, Remote Area Medical’s founder.
“I told Stan, ‘I don’t know what I can do, but I’ll try,’” Dickinson said. “I worried about getting enough patients for the volunteers.”
Expecting 500 dental patients at the first Wise County RAM, Dickinson said his team arrived at Lonesome Pine Airport to serve more than 1,200 needing dental care that first summer.
“We couldn’t get within a half-mile of the airport, and it was foggy that first morning, so we walked the rest of the way,” Dickinson said. “Then out of the fog came Sister Bernie, and she said, “Is that enough patients?””
“Twenty-four years later, we’re still doing it, all of you,” Dickinson added.
Tyson then called former Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes to the stage to present plaques and photos of Oakes and his predecessor, the late Shelcy Mullins, to be placed in the clinic to recognize their support of the Health Wagon and the RAM free clinics.
Tyson said Oakes ensured crowd control and movement at the first and subsequent RAM events. Mullins, who chaired the VA-KY District Fair Committee, made the Wise County Fairgrounds available after the first airport RAM event.
“Shelcy said, “I’d rather have RAM than the fair,”” Tyson said.