WISE — The third surviving person involved in a February shooting at a Wise County cemetery was convicted Thursday of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
William Matthias Mills, 36, Coeburn, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended for his role in the Feb. 2 incident, in which Mills was tricked into going to a church cemetery in the Stephens community, where two men were waiting to attack him.
According to court records, Mills had attacked Steven Stevens on Feb. 2. Stevens is the brother of Christopher Dale Stevens, 39, who was found dead near the cemetery on Feb. 3 by police and deputies along with the wounded Marshae Noell Abshier, 30, Norton. Abshier had driven Mills to the cemetery where Christopher Dale Stevens and Jarrod Ray Hash, 40, Norton, were waiting to attack him.
Mills was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a nearby wooded area.
Abshier and Hash pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with their roles in the incident. Abshier pleaded guilty to felony counts of abduction, conspiracy to abduct and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding. She was sentenced to 20 years years in prison with 16 years suspended and 20 years’ probation.
Hash pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm.
Mills was sentenced in April to 12 months in jail for the Feb. 2 assault.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III earlier said that Mills and Hash were not charged with shooting Christopher Dale Stevens, because the situation indicated possible self-defense on Mills’ part and that state law does not provide for an accomplice — Hash — for accidentally shooting an accomplice during commission of a crime if Hash had shot him.