COEBURN – The Wise County Community Remembrance Project will hold a ceremony Saturday for the placement of a third marker in remembrance of the 1902 lynching of a county black man.
The marker, in remembrance of boarding house operator Wiley Guynn, will be unveiled at Bondtown Park at noon Saturday. The marker is the third of a series of markers established through the Virginia Historical Commission and through the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative.
Guynn, who ran a boarding house in the Bondtown section of Coeburn, was shot by a mob after being accused of assaulting a 12-year-old white girl — a situation aggravated because of community tensions over another black man who had been arrested for the death of a white mine company treasurer after a dispute over a shorted paycheck. The mob seized Guinn from a police officer before lynching him.
The Remembrance Project has worked with the Equal Justice Initiative and with the Historical Society of the Pound on two other markers. With the society’s help and funding, a state historical marker was placed almost two years ago near the U.S. Route 23/Pound Gap site where Leonard Wood was lynched after his arrest for allegedly shooting a white mine superintendent in 1927.
The Project, with EJI, set a marker in the Kent Junction section of Wise County in September 2022 in remembrance of Dave Hurst, who was lynched in 1920 after an elderly white woman told a passing train crew that he allegedly attacker her. A mob seized Hurst from the county jail, brought him back to the site and hung him from a railroad bridge.
In all three cases, the men had been arrested and jailed before mobs prevented them from going to trial.
The Hurst marker was stolen from its site in November, and the Wise County Board of Supervisors voted April 13 to allow its replacement at the former Appalachia Elementary School.
Coeburn resident and Mt. Zion Baptist Church pastor Rev. Solomon Jones will be the keynote speaker at Saturday’s ceremony. After the unveiling of the sign there will be a reception from a local caterer at Bondtown Park, weather permitting, or at the Mountain Empire Older Citizens building in Coeburn.