COEBURN – The Wise County Community Remembrance Project will hold a ceremony Saturday for the placement of a third marker in remembrance of the 1902 lynching of a county black man.

The marker, in remembrance of boarding house operator Wiley Guynn, will be unveiled at Bondtown Park at noon Saturday. The marker is the third of a series of markers established through the Virginia Historical Commission and through the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you