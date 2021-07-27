WISE — In 1973, Paul Simon sang of the memories captured on a certain brand of film.
Forty-eight years later, the Charles W. Harris Art Gallery in Wise is bringing back photographic memories of 11 Southwest Virginia photographers in a post-pandemic return of public exhibitions.
Gallery Director Teresa Robinette said “Lens of 11” — on display through Sept. 11 — will be the first exhibit since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Southwest Virginia and a chance to showcase one of a few visual arts venues in Wise County.
“It’s a sense of community, and that’s been missing from our life for over a year,” Robinette said of the exhibit. The Gallery is in the Lonesome Pine Regional Library’s Wise Branch.
“Lens …” features 42 photographs showcasing a variety of photographic styles from Morris K. Burchette, Roddy Addington, Bonnie Aker, Chuck Clisso, Tim C. Cox, Stan Crabtree, Julie Williams Dixon, Bill Harris, Jennifer Fletcher Meade, Jason Wamsley and Addison Williams.
Robinette said Burchette — the posthumous member of the exhibit — set a standard as a legend among Southwest Virginia photographers during a seven-decade career as a commercial and portrait photographer in Norton. Each of the other exhibitors has developed a base of work both from earning a living behind the camera and from pursuing their own interests. “Their work is our history of what happened in our region.”
“They’ve taken lots of pictures — weddings, for towns and tourism — and these photographers are our front-line salespeople for our region,” Robinette said.
“Roddy has a reputation for his sports photography and caving, while Bonnie Aker has studied photography for several years,” Robinette said. “Chuck Clisso and Bill Harris have both taught at local colleges, and Julie Williams Dixon is a photographer, writer and documentary filmmaker. Tim Cox’s work speaks for itself.”
Crabtree’s work includes composites and other techniques, Robinette said, and Meade’s photography includes horses among her focus on nature.
Robinette pointed to Jason Wamsley and Addison Williams as representatives of a younger generation of the region’s photographic talent.
“What you see with younger photographers is seeing their styles develop,” Robinette said. “We hope that this exhibit forces people to look at the pictures and not at the name tags below them.”
Lonesome Pine Regional Library Wise Branch Manager Jean Stanley said the gallery — one of the library’s public wings — represents the library’s connection to the public.
“When we were finally able to reopen for children’s story time, parents told us how good it was to be able to come here,” Stanley said. “The gallery is another way we can bring people back to the library.”
A free public reception on the Wise library lawn Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will not only showcase “Lens” photographers, Robinette said. Food and local musicians will be part of the event, and visitors will be able to meet the photographers. Masks will be provided.
“Creative people want to share their work,” Robinette said. “They want to be able to see people study and enjoy what they’ve done. Being able to share, it’s like they feel full and feel good from that sharing.”
Gallery hours have been adjusted, Robinette said: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more gallery information, visit online: www.harrisgallery.org/.