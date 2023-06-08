JONESVILLE — A group of Elk Knob Elementary School teachers and staff may not have worn ruby slippers Thursday, but they left the Lee County School Board with recognition for helping clean up the school after May’s round of tornados.

The group of eight — Ben Massengill, Sandy Carter, Nicoletta McKnight, Angela Turley, Carolyn Reasor, Robin Marcum, Jennifer McElroy and Rhonda Shepard — were among school staff and faculty that helped clean up the interior of the school after a tornado — one of two that National Weather Service field investigators confirmed landing in Lee County on May 16 — lifted parts of the school's roof and allowed rain to soak parts of the cafeteria and school office.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you