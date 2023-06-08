JONESVILLE — A group of Elk Knob Elementary School teachers and staff may not have worn ruby slippers Thursday, but they left the Lee County School Board with recognition for helping clean up the school after May’s round of tornados.
The group of eight — Ben Massengill, Sandy Carter, Nicoletta McKnight, Angela Turley, Carolyn Reasor, Robin Marcum, Jennifer McElroy and Rhonda Shepard — were among school staff and faculty that helped clean up the interior of the school after a tornado — one of two that National Weather Service field investigators confirmed landing in Lee County on May 16 — lifted parts of the school's roof and allowed rain to soak parts of the cafeteria and school office.
County Schools Superintendent Brian Dean, during Thursday’s board meeting, said school staff were able to help bring the flooded school spaces back to usable condition within two days as construction crews repaired the roof.
“We only missed two days of school because of their work,” said Dean as board Chair Rob Hines and members Nancy Garrett, Vera Ely and Garry Williams added their thanks.
“We had severe damage,” said Hines, “and I think these ladies and gentleman did excellent to get that back in shape along with maintenance workers and others. It was just amazing to see that we could be back in there safe, and those students could have school after that.”
Carter said the tornado hit less than an hour after everyone had left the school.
“A lot of us showed up the night of the tornado to help,” Carter said.
Reasor said a cafeteria window blew out of its frame when part of the roof lifted from the school walls, while another section lifted from the office area and soaked some computers.
“We got the water up and everything cleaned,” Reasor said. “The guys said the principal’s office was probably the worst because it lifted the roof up and you could see to the outside.”
McKnight said the fact that students had completed their Standards of Learning testing shortly before the storm helped lessen some stress on the students.
“We only had eight days of school left, and that was easier for the students since testing was finished by then.”
“Teamwork, buddy, teamwork,” Carter said when asked how everyone managed to get the school operational within two days.
Lisa Pennington, who has sent several foster children to Elk Knob, credited the school staff with their work during the storm and during normal conditions.
“Elk Knob is the best school my kids have ever been to,” Pennington said. I’ve never, ever seen teachers work as hard as they do.”