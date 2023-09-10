Lonesome Pine Hospital physical therapist Bryan Spain and his golden retriever Willow are going to school thanks to a $9,900 Slemp Foundation grant that will train Willow as a patient therapy dog at the hospital. Slemp Foundation trustee Melissa Jensen, left, joined Spain and Willow, center, with trustees Nancey Edmonds Smith and Jim Smith to present the grant Friday.
The William King Museum of Art’s VanGogh Outreach and Heritage Express art education programs have been awarded $30,600 by the Slemp Foundation to continue serving elementary schools in Lee and Wise counties.
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
BIG STONE GAP — Willow the golden retriever could be making patient rounds at Lonesome Pine Hospital before the end of 2023.
Bryan Spain, a physical therapist at Lonesome Pine, and his one-year-old retriever accepted a $9,900 grant from The Slemp Foundation Friday to Ballad Health to train therapy animals to work at the hospital. Willow, whom Spain said is calm and friendly around other people, will be among the first therapy animals to go through a three-week program to teach them how to interact with patients.
Slemp Foundation trustees Nancey Edmonds Smith, Melissa Jensen and Jim Smith got a sample of what their grant will do when Willow walked to each of them and then sat as they took turns petting her.
Jim Smith said the grant reflects the foundation’s mission to benefit all residents of Wise and Lee counties from a bequest by 20th century congressman C. Bascom Slemp upon his death in 1943.
The foundation on Thursday awarded $30,600 to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon to continue its VanGogh Outreach and Heritage Express traveling art education and exhibit programs in Lee and Wise counties’ elementary schools.
WKMA Director Betsy White said Thursday’s grant continues a two-decade association between the museum and Slemp Foundation.
“We are really honored to have had such a long partnership with the Slemp Foundation,” White said Friday.
The museum’s VanGogh Outreach program began in 1998 and travels to second- and third-grade classrooms in Southwest Virginia to give students exposure to art forms from Asia, the Mediterranean and Africa through classroom sessions and art projects.
The Heritage Express program — designed for fourth graders — uses a similar arrangement to VanGogh but focuses on Appalachian art forms and styles using many pieces from the William King Museum’s own collection.
