BIG STONE GAP — Willow the golden retriever could be making patient rounds at Lonesome Pine Hospital before the end of 2023.

Bryan Spain, a physical therapist at Lonesome Pine, and his one-year-old retriever accepted a $9,900 grant from The Slemp Foundation Friday to Ballad Health to train therapy animals to work at the hospital. Willow, whom Spain said is calm and friendly around other people, will be among the first therapy animals to go through a three-week program to teach them how to interact with patients.


