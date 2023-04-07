APPALACHIA — Last year’s Dental Explorer Day at Mountain Empire Community College got enough interest for a second round.
MECC Dental Assistant Program leader Dr. Emily Bowen and 15 students from area colleges and high schools welcomed Virginia Commonwealth University Dental School recruitment director Dr. Tiffany Williams and staffer Lindsay Smith Thursday to learn about the nuts and bolts of applying to dental school.
Bowen and Williams said Thursday was about more than just a career path.
“The event sets it apart from a typical school recruitment session,” Bowen said as students practiced some everyday dental work — making casts of each other’s teeth, carving replacement teeth as part of the denture-making process and learning how to suture during dental surgery procedures.
“I’m thankful for the growth in interest in dental careers,” said Williams, a pediatric dentist and faculty member in Virginia’s only state dental school. “It’s amazing the students here who want to serve. To have this many students who want to study and come back to their communities to help serve and provide access to dental care is a good sign.”
While the 2022 event attracted mostly high school students, Bowen said Thursday’s event had gotten the attention of several college students already looking at a health care career path.
Bethanie Kiser, a student in the MECC dental program, completed her UVA Wise degree in Spanish in three years and entered the assistant program to prepare for applying to dental school.
“I always loved the dental field since I was a kid,” Kiser said after being Bowen’s demonstration on how to make a dental cast. “I love the patient interaction and helping fix people’s smiles. For so many people, it’s a big help to their self-esteem and so many of them break into tears when they see the result, and you can’t help but cry with them.”
Williams told Thursday’s group of students to start choosing their courses, community service, school activities and volunteerism as part of applying to a dentistry or dental hygienist program. By their freshman year of college, she added, they should continue taking chemistry, organic chemistry, biology, physics and biochemistry along with building a strong grade point average and gaining hours shadowing dentists.
“Prospective dental school applicants can major in science or non-science fields,” said Williams, “as long as they take the courses needed to apply for dental school.”
Williams said applicants to VCU’s dental school typically compete against about 2,000 others for a four-year program that can cost around $30,000 a year in tuition alone. She encouraged applicants to look at scholarship programs such as the National Health Service Corps or military programs covering the costs in return for a service commitment.
Bowen and Williams each stressed the need for more dental professionals in the region against a growing demand for dental care.
Kiser said her awareness of the demand for dental care increased when she volunteered for recent Virginia Dental Foundation Mission of Mercy free clinics in Abingdon and Wise.
“Today’s event is one way to help recruit more dentists from this region,” Bowen said. “If they’re from here, they may be more likely to come back here to practice. It serves not only them by finding a profession but also residents here in having better dental care.”