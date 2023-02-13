The Three Men Cited in the Tennessee Constitution

Members of the Tennessee Constitutional Convention of 1953 are shown. Tennessee amended its constitution via the convention method in 1953, 1959, 1965, 1971 and 1977.

 Tennessee State Library and Archives photo

Can you name the three people whose names appear in the Tennessee Constitution?

If you guessed George Washington, John Sevier and Andrew Jackson, you’d be wrong on all three counts. Article X, Section 4 mentions Ben Posey, William Summers and Thomas Wooton.

