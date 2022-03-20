KINGSPORT — In 2020, the goal of the church might have been to simply make sure the message was telegraphed, whether through Facebook live, YouTube or, at times, in an outdoor service during the pandemic. But now, it seems the focus is connection and meeting the needs of those who have been stuck behind a screen over the past few years.
“Overall the needs of individuals have been magnified due to the pandemic and isolation,” said Keith Smith, the pastor of Fordtown Baptist Church in Kingsport. “Ministry is about people, interacting with them face-to-face. (Online options) changed the dynamics of interaction. You can hide behind a phone or an email. Someone might not know you’re hurting or have needs that have not been met.”
Smith isn’t afraid to tell you technology in most cases helped connect to his congregation through the pandemic, however. Fordtown Baptist didn’t offer near the online services it does now, two years after the start of the pandemic in the U.S. The church soon added weekly online services streamed through YouTube as well as the implementation of a podcast.
“We started from scratch,” Smith said.
Fordtown may be a small Baptist church tucked into the outskirts of Kingsport, but its online options helped spread its reach well past the city limits.
Smith said the church’s outreach results found through the podcast platform Podbean showed that his sermons reached 32 of the 50 states and was listened to in seven foreign countries.
“I feel like we’ve had some very positive results,” Smith told the Times News. “We have some people listening now who were not members of the church, who were not saved before the pandemic. They accepted the Lord during this time. What I found was that God used it for His glory. He gave us the tools and we figured out a way to use them to continue to give him the glory and the praise He deserves.”
Looking ahead, Smith and Fordtown Baptist Church are looking to conduct a community survey for a compassion ministry that will allow the church to identify unmet needs among its members and attendees, as well as the community.
“We want to be able to start a compassion ministry that is going to be proactive in meeting needs rather than reactive,” Smith said.
For example, the church has considered opening its doors to offer a study center at the church with internet capabilities for school or work use.
“There are possibilities that can be done,” Smith said. “A little bit of vision can touch a community in many different ways.”
The pandemic not only revealed individual and community needs over the past few years. It also created increased tensions.
Adam Love is the pastor of Mafair United Methodist Church in Kingsport. He said his church’s biggest obstacle is one seen around the country: sidestepping the division that he said was only exacerbated throughout the pandemic.
“In general (the biggest challenge) is not to be trapped in this larger debate of polarism and tribalization,” Love said. “It’s speaking the truth in love without alienating our brothers and sisters. And making the table big enough for everyone to find their place.”
Like other churches around the country, Mafair UMC saw its share of technological pivots throughout the pandemic (though Love’s church had some experience in online sermons that was increased during and after 2020). While other churches are yet to see the same attendance numbers as seen in 2019, Love said his church, which averages anywhere from 150-185 attendees a week, is slowly recovering in attendance.
Moving forward, Love said he wants to see the church face the needs — and division — brought on during the pandemic.
“That’s the brokenness the church needs to speak into right now. People need to rediscover their child of God status and to know their brothers and sisters are children of God and we all belong at the table together. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be the church in the world.”
The year 2022 may be one of recovery, but for Smith and Love, the year is one also dedicated to connection and offering ministry in a time when it’s certainly needed.
“You look at Jesus in Luke’s gospel,” Love said. “Every time He’s moving closer and closer to Jerusalem, He’s also building this table. You keep thinking there’s a limit to the seating capacity … He defies those expectations every time. And the table keeps growing.”
