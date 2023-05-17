PENNINGTON GAP — Emergency officials in far Southwest Virginia said their areas avoided serious damage after Tuesday’s thunderstorms and, in Scott County, a tornado.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday before high winds and heavy rain moved through the area.
NWS officials from the Morristown, Tennessee, office confirmed Wednesday that a tornado landed in the Duffield area at about 5:33 p.m. According to NWS, the tornado crossed a ridgeline northwest of Duffield and south of U.S. Route 23 before traveling in a half-mile-long, 30-yard-wide path for about a minute.
The tornado was rated as an EF1 with maximum winds in the 86 to 100 mph range. An NWS survey team found signs of uprooted trees on the ridge where the tornado crossed.
Another NWS survey team was still evaluating Wednesday whether storm activity in Lee County was a tornado.
Lee County Emergency Services Coordinator Billie Coleman said the storm struck in the Ben Hur section along Route 58 at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and moved east along the highway corridor
Fallen trees and patches covered with leaves were visible Wednesday at some points along 58 between the intersection leading to the Lee County Walmart and the eastern end of Pennington Gap.
Coleman said the storm caused relatively little damage to homes and businesses in the area, but it did damage the antennas for the county dispatch and 911 system, forcing dispatch to roll all emergency calls through Wise County’s dispatch system until after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
“All we had here was a handheld radio and a couple of cell phones,” Coleman said. “We didn’t have direct contact with the public for those three hours, but we were able to keep in contact with deputies and emergency workers until our systems were repaired.”
County dispatch and 911 communications were operating normally Wednesday morning, Coleman said.
Two homes suffered minor storm damage, Coleman said, and a strip mall on the western end of Pennington Gap had about 70 feet of façade above businesses collapsed on a front sidewalk. Several open sheds in the farmers market area collapsed or were flipped by the storm.
“We saw some video on social media that looked like a tornado,” Coleman added. “This was probably the worst storm we’ve seen in Lee County in a couple of years. Usually where we’ve had events like this, they’ve happened west of Jonesville.”
While Route 58 was not closed by trees or debris, Coleman said several secondary roads were closed because of treefalls. Most of those were in the Ben Hur, Ocooneta and Left Poor Valley areas and were cleared within two hours, she said.
“Many of our deputies and first responders went to their homes to get their personal chainsaws and clear those roads,” Coleman said, “and many residents helped saw fallen trees, too.”
Old Dominion Power crews and contractor teams checked lines and poles in the town, restoring power to traffic lights by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Parent corporation Kentucky Utilities showed about 24 customers without power as late as 4 p.m. Tuesday on the KU online outage map.
Elk Knob Elementary School in Lee County suffered roof and water damage from the storm, Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Dean said. The storm lifted a section of the roof above the school cafeteria and damaged a solar panel array on the roof, Dean said. Air pressure from the storm blew out a window in the cafeteria and water leaked onto the floor.
While power had been restored to most schools by Wednesday, Dean said Elk Knob still was without electricity and would be closed at least through Thursday and possibly Friday. Crews were doing roof and solar panel repairs and cleaning the cafeteria.
The county Career and Technical Center also saw minor roof damage, Dean added.
While all county schools were closed Wednesday, Dean said all but Elk Knob would be on a regular schedule Thursday.
“We’re doing SOL testing and we’ve got Lee and Thomas Walker high schools holding graduations Friday and Sunday,” Dean said. “The community has really come together and helped us get through this.”
Several hundred American Electric Power customers in Wise and Scott counties saw their power cut well into Tuesday. About 25 customers from Duffield to the Yuma section of Scott County and the Pound-Duncan Gap section of Wise County remained without power in the afternoon, according to AEP’s online outage map. In Lee County, 25 Old Dominion Power customers in the Ben Hur-Pennington Gap and Woodway areas were without power Wednesday afternoon.
Scott County Emergency Services Coordinator Jeff Brickey said the county saw relatively light damage despite the storm’s path from Duffield through Manville, Gate City, Weber City and Hiltons. He said there had been no reports of injuries despite several fallen trees and at least two vehicles damaged by treefalls.
Wise County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said damage in the county was limited to fallen trees and power outages.