PENNINGTON GAP — Emergency officials in far Southwest Virginia said their areas avoided serious damage after Tuesday’s thunderstorms and, in Scott County, a tornado.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday before high winds and heavy rain moved through the area.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you