James Webb at UVA Wise 02-22-2023

Former Virginia U.S. Senator and Marine James Webb talks with guests before his lecture at UVA Wise Wednesday on the Scots-Irish role in building the United States.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Scots-Irish heritage in the Appalachian region has been key to American history and growth, but the region has not been recognized for what it contributed.

That was the theme of former U.S. Senator, Marine and author James Webb’s presentation at UVA Wise on Wednesday, as he drew upon themes in his 2004 history of Scots-Irish migration to North America, “Born Fighting: How the Scots-Irish Shaped America,” and their role in building a nation.

