WISE — Scots-Irish heritage in the Appalachian region has been key to American history and growth, but the region has not been recognized for what it contributed.
That was the theme of former U.S. Senator, Marine and author James Webb’s presentation at UVA Wise on Wednesday, as he drew upon themes in his 2004 history of Scots-Irish migration to North America, “Born Fighting: How the Scots-Irish Shaped America,” and their role in building a nation.
“The first two words in ‘Born Fighting’ are Gate City,” Webb said of his family’s connection to Southwest Virginia. “Both sides of my family came from many different areas across Southwest Virginia, and over the generations a lot of that resulted in movement further to the west in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri, where I was born.”
Webb said that family background was part of a larger series of migrations starting in the 18th century from the Ulster Plantation settlements of Protestant Scots in Ireland and later by Irish Catholics. Roman rule of the British isles and construction of Hadrian’s Wall 20 centuries ago forced the Scots to adapt to mountain life, he added, and that contributed to their New World heritage.
Webb said the wealth of factual material he gathered for what was to be a novel of historical fiction changed his writing plans.
“I realized this couldn’t be a novel,” Webb said. “There were just too many facts in the air. I needed to write the book about the Scots-Irish in America.”
The Scots-Irish who came to the Virginia colony starting in 1715 typically chose to live in the western mountain regions, Webb said, where they could observe their Protestant views of a church based on a bottom-up authority from congregations and not a top-down arrangement typical of Anglicanism in the more urban areas of the English colonies.
The Scots-Irish religious views helped shape that population — more than 400,000 migrating to America, said Webb — into a backbone of political, business and military leadership in the following three centuries that helped the colonies become independent of the United Kingdom and built the United States.
“We have had at least a dozen presidents who can trace their ancestry back to the Ulster Scottish population that came to this country in such a large number in the era before the American Revolution,” Webb said.
Despite Scots-Irish involvement in the Revolution and the population’s contributions, Webb said the culture has not always benefited from that.
“Why doesn’t this culture get the respect and regard that it deserves,” said Webb, “and how can we help these communities out here achieve the type of success in a lot of different areas that they deserve? Where’s the money going when it comes to infrastructure projects? How can you compete here or in southeast Missouri if you don’t have the publicly given assets that are in so many other places? … Who is taking care of these issues in a way that is fair?”
Webb said his experience as a senator from Virginia raised those questions for him as he said the Democrat and Republican political leadership “drifting away from the benefits that should be coming out here as opportunities, not handouts.”
Webb said political parties’ failure to address the Appalachian region’s progress was reflected in how the country handled the Iraq War and Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina.
The growth of dark money in politics in recent years has also helped deflect public discussion and debate on how to help communities develop an thrive, Webb said.
“That’s not the way to help democracy,” said Webb. “We really need good talent in our leadership. People should not be afraid of running against incumbents.”