WISE — The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of their own.
Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic violence incident. As 41 of her classmates, friends and local officials assembled near the former school’s auditorium, they remembered her as Melanie Ann Dixon — fellow graduate, marching band clarinet player and, to many who spoke about her, everyone’s best friend.
Rose Mary Holbrook, Reisa Sloce, Gina Stanley and Crystal Craft — all who hung out with Dixon in high school — organized the memorial because of their friendship and what they agreed was the tragedy of her death.
“For days we roamed these hallways,” said Holbrook. “She was my sister, my confidant, and my partner in crime. We were carefree teenagers, and we lost touch several years ago and I regret that.”
“She had a sweet soul and an infectious laugh,” Sloce recalled. “She was in the band and loved music. A good indicator that she was well thought of is that they’d come out on short notice and pay tribute to her.”
“She always had a smile,” said Craft. “We’re hoping next month, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to make people aware of what happened and help prevent this kind of abuse.”
Stanley, who recounted her own experience with domestic abuse, said she and others hope to make Dixon’s remembrance an annual event to encourage others to escape domestic abuse and to protect others from violence.
“We only hear one side of the story,” said Stanley. “I’m a victim of domestic abuse, and if you’ve never lived through it, you can’t understand it. No one called 911 for (Dixon). No one heard her cries for help. We must join together to stop domestic violence.”
“We are her to pay tribute to the person she was,” Sloce told the gathering as she stood behind a table adorned with photos of Dixon from her high school days.
Another reminder of the event’s broader purpose stood on one side of the table: photos of Dixon and three other Norton residents killed in what police have called domestic violence incidents. Four-year-old Jacob Roberts died April 22. Vivian A. Wampler, and her mother, Elizabeth A. Sturgill, died April 11 after Wampler’s husband apparently shot them before killing himself.
“Many of us don’t know what (Dixon) went through before she died,” Sloce said. “I hope we take away from this and bring awareness to domestic violence.”
Holbrook said she remembered the last time she saw Dixon when she came to Holbrook’s office for help with a business matter and got up to leave.
“We hugged, and she was leaving before she turned around and said, ‘Rosie, pray for me,’ ” Holbrook told the gathering. “I prayed for her, but I failed her. Check on your friends. Make sure they’re OK. Tell them you love them.”
Holbrook read messages from several of Dixon’s friends who were unable to attend Thursday’s memorial. Themes of friendship and high school hijinks ran through those messages.
“She was everyone’s best friend at some point in their lives,” Holbrook said.
Darlene Short, Dixon’s coworker at Norton Community Hospital several years ago, recalled how “Melmel” was quick to help with an office computer problem and how she worked with Short on union paperwork or traveled with her on union business.
“She was the sweetest person that ever lived,” said Short. “I’m sorry I let you down, but I’m so glad God let you out of your misery.”
Gail South remembered her high school days with Dixon, walking everywhere and talking about anything.
“She always lifted the conversation,” South recalled. “Then I moved away and lost touch.”
South said her mother called her some years later to tell her that Dixon had been hospitalized for depression. She visited her, recalling her concerns for Dixon’s welfare and trying later to reach out to her.
“Melanie was beautiful to me,” South said.
Sheila Hileman, an advocate with Family Crisis Support Services in Norton, recalled her own high school friendship with Dixon and how she and four others sneaked out of Kelly for a career day to drive off in Dixon’s yellow Volkswagen Beetle.
“We went to the graveyard and told jokes and talked,” Hileman said. “It was one of the best days of my life.”
Hileman said she was looking up some old friends over a week ago when she found that Dixon had died.
“I pray that she knew that I loved her,” said Hileman. “If you know someone going through this, reach out to them. … Please don’t let it get to this point.”
Hileman and FCSS advocate Angel Mefford both encouraged people who know of anyone in an abusive situation to get them in contact with the agency.
“We’ll do everything in our power to get them out of that situation,” said Hileman.
“Peace begins at home,” Mefford said.
Steve King, Dixon’s neighbor, said he lived two houses away from her and, as the father of a daughter, “I can’t understand what her father was going through.”
“That she had to leave this earth the way she did was a tragedy,” said King.
The gathering then moved next to the former high school’s auditorium to release lavender, biodegradable balloons printed with “Forever in our hearts.”
For more information:
Family Crisis Support Services: (276) 679-7240; website: http://www.family-crisis.org/
Wise County Victim Witness Program: (276) 328-4421; email: sbrewer@wisecwa.info