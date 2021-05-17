WISE — Virginia’s state court system is still under an emergency order for COVID-19, but the court has approved a plan to get jury trials moving again in Wise County.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Monday that the Virginia Supreme Court has approved a plan to rebuild the county’s jury pool so a buildup of court cases can start moving again.
“We’re very excited about opening the criminal justice system again,” said Slemp. “With the newly approved plan, this will help process the backlog of criminal cases as fairly and efficiently as we possibly can.”
The county plan, which the 30th Judicial District judges have endorsed either when the state emergency order lifts or on its Supreme Court approval, includes:
• Social distancing of jury members
• Personal protective equipment for each juror
• Screening of potential jurors for possible medical issues
• Sanitization and cleaning of jury deliberation, meal and restroom areas
• Larger-than-normal jury pools in some cases to account for COVID-19 concerns
The state Supreme Court on Monday also amended its current emergency order — expiring May 30 — to allow courts with a jury plan to restart trials and to follow new federal and state guidance on mask wearing inside the courthouse.
Some items in the plan are already installed in the county courthouse’s three courtrooms — Plexiglas screens around judges’ benches, mask-wearing requirements in the courthouse and courtrooms, and social distancing of witness stands and bailiff’s seating.
Slemp said an initial challenge will be building up a jury pool that has not existed since March 2020. Persons getting a summons for jury duty will also be getting a medical screening questionnaire including questions about exposure to anyone with certain medical conditions or who have been in contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19.
Potential and selected jurors also will be escorted into the courthouse under the plan, Slemp said, and felony cases will all move to courtroom 3 in the courthouse. The spectator area in that courtroom will become the jury area.
Courtroom 1 on the third floor — the usual felony trial courtroom — will handle misdemeanor jury trials.
Court hearings and trials also will see breaks every two hours so jurors can wash their hands and the courtroom and juror areas can be cleaned. All participants in a trial have to wear face masks and the public will have to watch proceedings via video in a designated area. Crime victims and the press will have access to courtrooms under state law and state Supreme Court rules.
Criminal defendants with critical speedy trial concerns get preference on the court dockets.
“We are aware this may mean the forced continuation of civil matters,” the plan states.
Slemp said that, while at least one felony criminal trial has been held, that was a bench trial without a jury. A jury trial scheduled for May 21 has already been pushed to July, he added.
Juries, under General Assembly legislation passed this year, will no longer handle sentencing issues, Slemp said. That, along with new laws allowing for lesser sentencing guidelines if a defendant accepts responsibility for their actions, could also affect sentencing.
“For the next year and a half, it’s going to be a whole new world,” Slemp said.