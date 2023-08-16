GATE CITY — The newest addition to The Creation Kingdom Zoo will open at the start of September.
The Creation Kingdom Zoo is just 15 miles from Kingsport, located in Gate City, Virginia. It is home to over 60 species, including rare and endangered species. With this new area, zoo director Dr. Marc Bradley hopes the new exhibit paints amphibians and reptiles in a friendlier light.
“The new building is a world-class herpetarium that also includes some small mammals, planetarium and an educational classroom,” said Bradley. “Reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and insects are often misunderstood or disliked without good reason.”
The first phase of construction for the building began in February 2023. Bradley anticipates the second phase being completed next summer.
“The goal is to highlight the fascinating characteristics of some of earth's most magnificent creatures,” Bradley said. “And for those who prefer the furry and cuddly, there will be some of those as well.”
As of now, the construction is only impacting the Bactrian camel area of the zoo, which are currently off exhibit.
“We are continuing to expand and improve in order to continue to enrich the lives of our animals, educate the public and continue our mission of no animal left behind,” said Bradley. “The classroom portion will allow us programming time with school groups and the general public.”
An additional primate exhibit is scheduled to open along with the first phase of the herpetarium on Sept. 1.
The Creation Kingdom Zoo is open Mid-March through Nov. 30 for the 2023 season. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $17.95 for adults (13 and up) and $14.95 for children (2 to 13 years old). Children under 2 are free with paid admission.