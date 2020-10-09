NORTON — You cannot vote in the 2020 election in Virginia unless you are registered, and Tuesday is the deadline to do it.
Registrar’s offices across the state will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for new voters to register and voters to update address changes or re-register in a new locality. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, you are eligible to register to vote if you are:
— A resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).
— A U.S. citizen.
— 18 years old or 17 years old, but will be 18 at the next general election
— Not registered and not planning to vote in another state
— Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law
If you have been convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said those wanting to register have options other than registering in person at their local registrar’s office. Registration can be done online at vote.elections.virginia.gov. While the deadline for in-person registration is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Robbins said the deadline for registering online is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
If you cannot get to a registrar’s office, you can get registration forms at:
— State or local government offices when applying or re-certifying for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, or Rehabilitation Services
— Government offices in the state that provide state-funded programs primarily engaged in providing services to person with disabilities
— Armed forces recruitment offices
— Public libraries
— Local Department of Motor Vehicles offices
More details on registration can be found online at the Department of Elections website (https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/how-to-register/).
Robbins said that, while county or city registrar's offices may differ in closing times throughout the year, state law mandates that all of them remain open until 5 p.m. on the registration deadline day for the general election. Anyone registering as a new voter has a five-day waiting period before they can vote, she said, and that means a newly registered voter will have to wait until after that period before taking advantage of early in-person voting or requesting an absentee ballot.
Virginia registered voters who are updating their information or moving from another precinct or locality are not subject to the five-day waiting period, Robbins said.
While Monday, Oct 12, Columbus Day, is an official holiday, Robbins said registrars will be open that day for registration, updating and in-person early voting.
In far Southwest Virginia, only Wise County has a satellite voting station — the Big Stone Gap Town Hall’s Carnes Gym — and Robbins said voters can also vote early in-person or drop off their absentee ballots there.
Registrar locations and contact numbers are:
— Lee County: 133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
— Norton: 201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
— Wise County: 5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center), Wise, (276) 328-8331
— Scott County: 190 Beech St., Suite 204, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
Robbins said that Wise County voters are taking advantage of early voting and absentee ballots for the 2020 election.
Registrar’s offices also offer curbside services during the pandemic, and voters can call in advance before arriving at those offices.
Registrars in the three counties and Norton all said they are seeing good voter turnout for early voting or for absentee ballot requests. In Wise County, Robbins said, 1,100 voters have chosen the early option and another 1,934 have requested absentee ballots. Combined, that represents almost 14% of the county’s 22,214 active registered voters.
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said his office has seen 725 in-person voters since early voting began Sept. 18, and another 915 people have requested absentee ballots, for just over 11% of the county’s 14,577 active registered voters. Norton Registrar Marie Muir said 181 people have cast early in-person ballots and another 285 have requested absentee ballots — almost 13% of active registered city voters
Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett said 376 in-person voters and 750 absentee ballot requesters represent almost 8% of the county’s 14,245 active registered voters.
Registrar’s offices also will be open for early voting on the two Saturdays — Oct. 23 and 31 — before Election Day on Nov. 3.
“We are grateful that people are taking advantage of early voting and absentee ballots,” Robbins said.