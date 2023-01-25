WISE — For Kim and Ben Mays, one of the perks of being union members is getting to evaluate fellow union members.
When the union is the Screen Actors Guild, that can mean plenty of free movies from early December until late February.
One of the three big U.S. film awards events — with the Golden Globe Awards and March’s Oscar ceremony — this year’s SAG Awards gives actors a chance to vote on their peers for similar categories as the Oscars. For the Mays, that vote goes beyond just voting with more than 160,000 fellow guild members.
“SAG picks 2,500 members for its film nominating committee and 2,500 for its television committee,” Ben said Tuesday as he and Kim surveyed a pile of free pre-screening copies of films for the 2022-23 awards eligibility period.
Being on the film committee means the Mays and 2,499 members pick the nominees for best male and female actors, supporting actors and stunt ensembles in dramas and comedies. A second 2,500-member committee nominates performers in television movies and series.
Kim, who served on the film nominating committee several years ago, will vote with the rank-and-file union.
“That’s not half of the films they’ve sent us,” Kim added. “We also get codes messaged to us so we can stream other movies in contention. While there’s a lot of politics in the Oscar nominations, the good thing about the SAG vote is that its actors get critical consideration and the respect of their working peers.”
If free movies are not enough, Ben showed a stack of advertising postcards and recent Variety and Backstage trade magazines with covers marked as advertisements for “Avatar 2,” “TAR” and “Knives Out: Glass Onion.”
“The studios are not supposed to contact SAG voting members, but they buy the ads in Variety,” Ben said with a laugh.
The SAG nominees are available on the guild’s website, and Ben laughed about being out of step with his committee members.
“I really liked ‘Glass Onion,’ but there were no nominations for its cast,” Ben said. “Daniel Craig got out of the James Bond role and embraced the Benoit Blanc character.”
“I don’t think there’s been as many good movies before as in this year,” Ben said. “One movie I hadn’t considered at first, ‘Everything Everywhere all At Once,’ kept coming back to me. Everything about that movie impressed me. That’s what good art does, make you think.”
Kim said the “Everything Everywhere” cast also included a wide-ranging cast winning SAG nominations this year. Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh got her start more than two decades ago in action movies before broadening her career in several features. Jamie Lee Curtis — known for her work in comedy and horror — has a SAG best supporting actress nomination, and Ke Huy Quan — Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” — returns to the screen with a best supporting actor nomination.
“Since 1995, SAG has been aware of the lack of roles for women and ethnicities,” said Kim. “That awareness has led to a blending to reflect what this country is so we don’t have to talk about specific ethnicities.”
The Mays are card-carrying, dues-paid SAG union members who have had supporting parts in films and television over the past three decades. As UVA Wise’s Performing Arts department chair, Ben said the couple’s experience makes for interesting conversations and teachable moments with his students.
“One thing they enjoy finding online is where I had a part in the detective show “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” Ben said. “They get a laugh that I played a drug dealer with long hair and beard.”
Kim had a supporting role in “Next of Kin” as Liam Neeson’s wife before she was offered another part in Steven Seagal’s Kentucky coalfield-based “Fire Down Below.” Thanks to Kim’s role, Ben got an offer as an extra.
“They realized how much time I was working on the set, so they arranged for me to get my SAG union card,” Ben said. “They handed me a contract with 695 on it.”
“I was in my trailer,” Kim added, “when I heard a knock on my door. Ben showed me the contract and asked, ‘Is that $6.95?’ I said that was $695.”
Ben said the films he came to appreciate with this year’s committee work included four others: Adam Sandler’s basketball film “The Hustle,” the remake of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic “Dune,” historical drama “The Woman King” and the black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
“You don’t think of Adam Sandler playing in a drama like “The Hustle,” said Ben, “but it really works.”
If you think the Mays are a source of free new movies this year, think again.
“We’re under strict instructions not to give away any of the screeners or the codes for streaming,” Ben said, smiling.
The 2023 Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony will be on Netflix’s YouTube channel Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Online: https://www.sagawards.org/