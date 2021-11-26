KINGSPORT — Rest in peace, ubiquitous Thanks- giving Day shopping.
“Black Thursday,” or pre-Black Friday blowout sales, is practically no more, at least temporarily ending a trend that as recently as 2019 had stores opening before the turkey and dressing were cold.
For the second year in a row, most retailers remained closed on Thanksgiving Day, which up until last Thanksgiving had been the de facto start of in-person Black Friday shopping.
The stores didn’t open then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is unclear why the likes of Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Belk and other big box retailers and smaller ones alike chose not to open on Thanksgiving this year.
However, analysts and shoppers have cited a shortage of employees, the lingering effects of COVID-19, pushback against Thanksgiving sales so folks can spend time with their families, and the growth in online sales.
Many deals have been available online for weeks.
In addition, retailers may have come to realize that Thanksgiving sales can simply cannibalize Black Friday sales.
Big Lots in Kingsport was open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Turkey Day. The store gave away a set of Christmas tree lights to anyone who had or who signed up for a Big Lots rewards card, but by mid-morning there was still a plentiful supply of free lights in the display.
SHIPLEY TELLS HER SHOPPING STORY
“When I went (mid-morning), it wasn’t that busy,” avid Black Friday shopper and bargain hunter Pam Shipley of Kingsport said Thursday evening. “It (Big Lots) was good if you wanted to buy Christmas items” or toys.
She ended up buying, among other items, a shower curtain and garden gnomes. Ironically, at 5:15 p.m. or so when she was interviewed, in pre-pandemic years she would have been among those gathered around pallets of items in Walmart awaiting the removal of the plastic wrap.
However, she continued her tradition of getting drug store deals on Thanksgiving Day.
In 2017 and 2018, folks were lined up at the now-shuttered JCPenney store at the Fort Henry Mall awaiting Black Friday deals on Thursday afternoon.
This year, Shipley said she did a lot of her Christmas shopping online, including taking advantage of early access to Walmart Plus that started at 3 p.m. on Monday. “I’ve probably got 90% of my shopping done already,” Shipley said.
BIG LOTS EMPLOYEES WORE MASKS
Back in the world of bricks and mortar, Big Lots employees were required to wear masks, and shoppers were urged to wear them via a sign at the entrance, but they were not required. Gone are the mask mandates of a year ago.
A store employee said shoppers seemed to come in surges.
As usual, some restaurants and convenience stores were open.
Dollar Tree and Dollar General were also open while Hamrick’s was open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Elsewhere in the Tri-Cities, Bass Pro Shop at the Pinnacle was open, as was Cabela’s in Johnson City. Grocery stores such as Food City, Kroger, Food Lion and Ingles were open for limited hours so last-minute essentials for holiday meals could be purchased.
Shipley said she probably will venture out on Friday but wasn’t sure when or where.