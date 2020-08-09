By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service is one step closer to having a new garage and maintenance facility — one capable of holding every van and bus in its fleet, with additional room for growth.
A little over a year ago, KATS cut the ribbon on its new 6,500-square-foot facility at the corner of Main and Sullivan streets. The facility was hailed as a vast improvement over its old Clay Street location.
And throughout that process, city officials have said it was always considered a two-part project with the second part being the construction of an adjacent garage and maintenance facility. Kingsport twice applied for $3.2 million in federal transit funds to go toward the project, but twice was denied.
Until now.
During a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, city leaders accepted a $2.4 million Improve Act Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation toward the construction of the $3.2 million garage. It will be built on a 1.5 acre site adjacent to the current transit center.
According to Chris Campbell, public transportation manager, the garage will be 23,000 square feet with six bays, a wash bay, a small office with storage space and restrooms. It would hold KATS’ entire fleet of 22 vehicles with extra space for more.
The construction drawings for the garage are expected to be complete in November, with the city going out to bid on the project in December. Construction would begin after the first of the year and take 12 to 18 months to complete, Campbell said.
In other recent business, the BMA:
— Approved the rezoning of 3.25 acres located off Mitchell Road near the Washington County line. The property is being rezoned from agricultural use to residential. According to information provided to the BMA, the owner plans to raze the house currently there and subdivide the property into nine single-family lots.
— Awarded a bid to Workspace Interiors for the purchase of furniture for the new outdoor pool at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The $64,000 contract is for the purchase of 12 patio tables, chairs and umbrellas, standard seating chairs, lounge chairs and outdoor trash cans with lids.
— Authorized the purchase of 402 Chromebooks and 560 Chromebook tablets for Kingsport City Schools. The Chromebooks will be purchased from FireFly Computers at a cost of more than $233,000. According to school officials, the Chromebooks are for third-graders, while the tablets are for K-2 students.