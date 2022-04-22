APPALACHIA — Nathaniel Baker got an official thank you on Thursday for doing his job.
On Monday, Baker’s job as a Wise County deputy turned from responding to a disturbance between two men to breaking into an apartment and saving a woman from possible death in a fire.
Baker showed up at Thursday’s Appalachia Town Council meeting, saying Sheriff Grant Kilgore had asked him to stop by because of concerns about the meeting.
Instead of a possible disturbance, Councilman and Appalachia Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Travis Anderson read a soon-to-be-passed resolution telling Baker, “Thank you for what you do.”
Anderson said Baker represented “many men and women in uniform who provide such services on a day-to-day basis for the town and county and seek nor receive very little special recognition for the services they provide as, in their opinion, it’s what we do.”
What Baker did, according to Anderson and Kilgore, was break into an Inman Village apartment after seeing smoke coming out of the door. He then got a sledgehammer and pry bar out of his vehicle and, according to body camera footage, broke down the door and crawled through smoke and debris to rescue a woman who appeared overcome by smoke.
Anderson said Monday’s incident was only the latest of two rescues Baker was involved in within two weeks.
Anderson said Baker and other deputies jumped into the Powell River near Appalachia on March 31 to help rescue a woman whose vehicle crashed through a guardrail. The woman later died of her injuries.
After receiving a standing ovation from council and residents in the meeting, Baker spoke quietly.
“We’re glad to take care of the citizens of this town and this county,” said Baker. “Since you all have asked us to take on the town, we’ve been more than glad to do that and got to know a lot of good folks in Appalachia. You’ve got a lot of good people in this community and I consider myself lucky to have gotten to know them.”
After the presentation, Baker said he enjoys working in the town since council voted to contract with the sheriff’s department about two years ago to take over policing in town limits.
He said he still regrets not working with one person: Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, who died after being shot responding to a call in November.
“We were meal buddies, and we’d have dinner during shifts all the time,” Baker said. “I still miss him.”