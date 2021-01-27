KINGSPORT — Some cell phone users in the Kingsport 911 Emergency Communications District now have the option to text 911 — if they can’t call. The option is expected to become more widespread soon.
As of Wednesday, the option exists only for customers of AT&T Wireless, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
The press release included the following:
• Other area cell phone carriers, such as Verizon and T-Mobile, are expected to enable this service for their customers in the near future.
• While Text to 911 is now a possibility, KPD stresses calling should always be the preferred method for contacting 911.
• That’s why the KPD has adopted the slogan “911: Call if you can. Text if you can’t” to promote the option.
• Just as when calling 911, texting 911 should be done only in the event of an actual emergency.
• Non-emergency calls to Kingsport Central Dispatch still need to be made to (423) 246-9111, and that number is not able to receive text messages.
Examples
Text to 911 is especially beneficial to those who are hearing- or speech-impaired, but citizens should text 911 only when calling 911 is unsafe or not possible, such as when:
• Callers can’t speak due to a threat, illness, or medical condition.
• Callers have poor reception and can only send text messages.
Phone lines and cell phone towers are overwhelmed, and only texts can get through.
If you do
• If you send a text message to 911, you should always try to include the following information: your name; your location (specific address, intersection, or mile marker); the particular type of emergency you are experiencing (medical, fire, crime in progress, etc.); and your telephone number (just in case the Caller ID feature fails to provide it).
• Don’t just send your initial text to 911 and then put your phone down and forget it. Texting 911 will be a two-way conversation. You should be prepared to receive and respond to follow-up text messages from communications specialists so that they can obtain any additional necessary information to enable them to provide the appropriate response to your emergency.
• Text to 911 may not always work due to a variety of factors. If you send a text message to 911 and your carrier has not enabled this service, or if your text is inadvertently received by a neighboring dispatch center that is not set up for this service, you will receive a “bounce-back message” to instruct you to call 911 by voice instead.
• Try to have a backup plan to allow you to call 911 if your message isn’t received. If you send a text to 911 and get no response whatsoever, you should assume that your text did not go through and find a way to make a voice call to 911 immediately.
• A few additional extremely important factors include: never use emojis, ideograms, smileys or GIFs.
• Text “shorthand” (TTYL, IIRC, IMHO, etc.) should never be used.
• Photos and videos are not compatible with Text to 911 at this time, but they might be added at a later date.
• Messages need to be clear, concise and written in plain and simple, easy to understand language.