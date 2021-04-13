The Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Health are halting use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as federal officials investigate reports of six people developing a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine.
The decision of local officials to suspend use of the vaccine comes hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a pause in the vaccine's use as the FDA conducts an investigation into the cases, which were all reported in women aged 18-48 about 6-13 days after vaccination. The CDC will hold a meeting on Wednesday of its Advisory Committee on Immunization to review the cases and their potential significance.
The decision by the federal agencies to call for a pause in its use comes after several states issued their own pauses on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a spate of adverse reactions last week, though the immediate reactions are consistent with common side effects of other vaccines. To date, 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country, the vaccine proving to be popular because it only requires a single shot.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the statement from the FDA and CDC read. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.
"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the statement continued. "COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider."
During a press conference Tuesday morning, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said she expects the pause will only last "a matter of days."
Shortly after the statement was released, the Virginia Department of Health announced it would "cease all Johnson & Johnson vaccines until this investigation is complete." Those with appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Virginia will be contacted to reschedule. On Monday, the VDH announced the Mount Rogers Health District would be hosting a 1,000-dose Johnson & Johnson clinic at Marion Senior High School in Marion. Virginia has received just over a quarter-million doses of the vaccine in total.
"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working," Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a statement. "We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials. Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna."
Tennessee health officials, meanwhile, issued an advisory to vaccine providers telling them to label the vaccine doses "do not use" and keep them in storage until further guidance is issued. The vaccine "should not be discarded," however. Tennessee has had more than 318,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine delivered statewide, according to the TDH's vaccine dashboard.
In a separate statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the TDH said vaccine supply continues to exceed demand and that officials “do not anticipate this shift will impact our efforts to vaccinate as many Tennesseans as possible” and that they will “continue to monitor the situation closely.”
“While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare, six cases out of nearly 7 million doses administered, TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna,” the statement read. “Both vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 after 14 days from the second vaccine dose. Both doses are required to achieve the best protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department and ETSU Health, which both had Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for this week, said they would be canceling the clinics. ETSU Health's Director of COVID-19 Response Dr. Leigh Johnson urged those with appointments to seek the vaccine elsewhere, while Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May said the department would continue using Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine and "have plenty of vaccine."
"Our greatest risk still comes from the disease," said May. "We still have a high burden of disease. We have in our region over 100 people in the hospital, multiple people on ventilators and people still die from this disease, so it's still important that we get everybody vaccinated."
Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director for infection prevention, said the pause shows the system is working as designed and “is exactly what we want to see happen.” She said she hopes it won’t influence people’s decision on receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines in the region.
“These are three very independent vaccines, and it’s very important with COVID in the community, with deaths from COVID still happening, with transmission happening as we’re seeing numbers go up in younger individuals, it is as important as ever to go ahead and make that appointment, get the vaccine with Pfizer or Moderna and work towards getting our community vaccinated,” Swift said.
Swift said she hopes people understand the decision to pause the use of the vaccine shows the system is working as intended and is a way to keep them safe, though she worries it will lead to an increase in vaccine hesitancy.
“I hope people can hear that as the main message,” Swift said. “Obviously, my fear today is that this will contribute to more vaccine hesitancy. That’s extremely concerning to me, and so I hope people that have questions ask the questions, dig into the science, understand the process, talk to their health care provider and really not let this impact their decision for any COVID vaccine going forward.”