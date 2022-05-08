BLOUNTVILLE — From the moment Jeff Stinson first grabbed the steering wheel of an 18-wheeler, he knew that he wanted to be a truck driver.
“My grandfather drove a truck for McKinney Bridge Co. a long time ago, and when I was little, he would take me out there, he’d set me in his lap, and he would let me steer the truck. And right then, I fell in love with trucks,” Stinson said. “I had a desire inside me; that’s just something I want to do.”
Stinson, now 55, followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, securing his first trucking job at the age of 20, driving a hydroseed truck for a local company, Country Boy Seeding.
After that, he began driving cross-country for Carretta Trucking in Forest City, North Carolina, and he also pulled a tanker for Smith Oil.
In 1992, Stinson was hired as a driver for FedEx, where he has been employed to this day, and in his almost 35-year career, Stinson has remained accident-free.
“I am proud to be a truck driver in the United States, and I will continue to help keep the country moving and do it safely,” Stinson said.
Recently the Tennessee Trucking Association named Stinson Driver of the Year. His center manager nominated him for the award.
The American Trucking Association selected Stinson as a finalist for the 2021 National Driver of the Year award. He was chosen because of his exemplary driving record, years of experience, and efforts to improve highway safety.
Although Stinson did not win the national award, he said it was an honor to be nominated.
“Any of the five drivers would be a great choice for the Driver of the Year, and I am honored to be one of that group,” Stinson said. “I believe that if I were to be named American Trucking Association Driver of the Year, it would give me a bigger platform and more opportunities to help people stay safe, all while promoting the industry as a good career choice.”
In addition to his work behind the wheel, Stinson volunteers his time to educate people about driver safety and to mentor other drivers.
Stinson has visited many schools as a Tennessee Road Team Captain to assist in teaching children how to share the road safely with tractor-trailers as well as teaching safe driving practices.
Stinson also acts as a mentor to other drivers and encourages them to grow their skills. Additionally, he leads the Safety Committee at FedEx Kingsport and serves on a committee for driver safety reviews as the driver/trainer for new hires.
“Whether I am teaching students or working with new drivers, it’s all about safety,” Stinson said. “It is rewarding for me to make sure they learn to be safe when they are on the road. If you’re dedicated to safety and pay attention, you can have a rewarding career.”
Currently, the United States is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers. Stinson said that a key to getting more drivers is educating people about the vital role of the trucking industry.
“Tractor-trailers have a bad reputation, and a lot of people don’t understand how important driving a truck is,” Stinson said. “When the [pandemic started], people couldn’t get tissue paper and paper towels out of the stores, and it’s because truck drivers were shut down. Everything that you’ve got, that you own or have, 99% of everything you touch has been on a truck at some time or another.”
Throughout his career at FedEx, Stinson has worked to promote public safety, which has earned him many awards. They include the FedEx Freight Bravo Zulu Award for Safety in 2021, the FedEx Freight Master President’s Safety Team Award in 2017, the FedEx Freight President’s Safety Team Award in 2017, and the 25-Year Safe Driving Truck Award.
Stinson has also received accolades at the TTA Truck Driving Championship. He was the Grand Champion in 2017. He has also placed in the tanker race several times. In 2016 and 2017, he took first place. In 2019, he placed second, and he placed third in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Stinson was also recognized by the Tennessee Senate in Resolution SR0131 for his continued excellence as a truck driver.
Stinson said his favorite thing about being a trucker is seeing the impact he makes on people’s lives.
“My favorite thing about driving the truck is when people come up and [thank me], you know, thanks for what you do, thanks for helping us out, thanks for keeping us supplied with the stuff that we have and making a difference in people’s lives,” Stinson said. “That’s what makes me feel good about being a truck driver: knowing that people are happy and they’ve got the stuff they need makes me feel good.”