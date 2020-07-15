Tennessee neared 2,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with Northeast Tennessee reporting 62.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington County led the area in new cases with 28, which pushed the county over 300 for 321 total cases and no deaths.
Sullivan County followed with 13 cases for 290 and five deaths during the pandemic. Greene County posted 10 more cases for 173 and two deaths.
Carter County saw an eight-case climb to 128 and two deaths, while Hawkins County added three cases for 103 and two deaths to date.
Johnson County’s case total was adjusted down by one in the TDH report to 48, and Unicoi County remained at Tuesday’s levels, with 61 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 2,273 cases and 16 deaths for pandemic totals of 69,061 and 783. Total testing reached 1,097,053 Wednesday for 16.06% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 80,368 positive results and 1,016,685 negative.
Wednesday’s report marks a 19th day of 1,000-plus new cases during the pandemic.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 3,686 (125 positive, 3,561 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.49%.
• Sullivan, 9,454 (298 positive, 9,156 negative) of 158,348 or 5.971%.
• Washington, 9,255 (359 positive, 8,896 negative) of 129,375 or 7.15%.
• Johnson, 2,818 (48 positive, 2,770 negative) of 17,788 or 15.84%.
• Carter, 4,136 (138 positive, 3,994 negative) of 56,391 or 7.33%.
• Greene, 5,092 (192 positive, 4,900 negative) of 69,069 or 7.37%.
• Unicoi, 1,845 (68 positive, 1,777 negative) of 17,883 or 10.32%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added six cases Wednesday for 95 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County saw four new cases for a pandemic total of 26 and no deaths.
Wise County added one case for 48 and two deaths. Scott County’s total rose by one for 17 cases and two deaths. Norton remained at four cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 73,527 cases and 1,992 deaths Wednesday — increases of 1,084 and 15, respectively.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 928,868 of 8.63 million state residents, or 10.76%. For nasal swab testing only, 842,124 people have been tested to date, or 9.76%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 4,941 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 5.71%.
Testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 1,448 of 23,423 or 6.18%
• Norton, 534 of 3,981 or 13.41%
• Wise County, 1,870 of 37,383 or 5%
• Scott County, 1,089 of 21,566 or 5.05%