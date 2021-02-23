Tennessee will end nursing home visitation restrictions later this week, with most residents in long-term care facilities having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the new guidance will go into effect Sunday, with more information to be released later this week.
Piercey said the decision to end restrictions was made possible with 100% of residents in the state's skilled nursing and nursing homes receiving both doses of the vaccine, while 75% of residents in assisted living facilities have received both doses.
The people in assisted living facilities who have not yet been vaccinated are expected to receive their final shots this week.
"We're almost completely finished with 100% vaccination at all facilities in Tennessee," Piercey said. "After that vaccination is complete, which it's scheduled to be at the end of this week, we will no longer be restricting any visitation at nursing homes — they will only be under the restrictions of their governing body."