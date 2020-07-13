After a day of fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, Tennessee climbed to a pandemic daily record of more than 3,300 cases Monday, and Northeast Tennessee saw 59 of them.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County led the area Monday with 27 new cases and a new death for a total of 248 and five deaths. Washington County followed with 14 new cases for a pandemic total of 276 and no deaths, while Greene County added six cases for a total of 157 and two deaths.
Hawkins County added four cases Monday for 95 and two deaths to date. Carter County saw a three-case climb to 108 and two deaths, while Johnson County also added three cases for 49 and no deaths.
Unicoi County added two cases for a total of 60 and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 3,314 new cases and eight deaths for pandemic totals of 65,274 and 749. Total testing reached 1,053,424 Monday, for 15.42% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 75,920 positive results and 977,504 negative.
Monday’s report marks a 17th day of 1,000-plus daily cases and the highest one-day climb during the pandemic.
In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 3581 (116 positive, 3,465 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 6.31%.
• Sullivan, 9,122 (251 positive, 8,871 negative) of 158,348, or 5.76%.
• Washington, 8,902 (313 positive, 8,589 negative) of 129,375, or 6.88%.
• Johnson, 2,794 (48 positive, 2,746 negative) of 17,788, or 15.71%.
• Carter, 3,993 (119 positive, 3,874 negative) of 56,391, or 7.08%.
• Greene, 4,952 (174 positive, 4,778 negative) of 69,069, or 7.17%.
• Unicoi, 1,773 (67 positive, 1,706 negative) of 17,883, or 9.91%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added a net two cases Monday for 80 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County, which had posted 41 cases and two deaths Sunday, saw its case total adjusted downward by one to 40 cases and two deaths. Lee County added one case for 20 and no deaths. Scott County’s total rose by two for 16 cases and two deaths. Norton remained at four cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 71,642 cases and 1,968 deaths Monday — increases of 888 and four, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 895,868 of 8.63 million state residents, or 10.38%. For nasal swab testing only, 811,187 people have been tested to date, or 9.4%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 4,724 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 5.46%.
Test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,381of 23,423, or 5.46%.
— Norton, 522 of 3,981, or 13.11%.
— Wise County, 1,761 of 37,383, or 4.71%.
— Scott County, 1,061 of 21,566, or 4.92%.