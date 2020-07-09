Tennessee topped the 1,000-case mark again Thursday, with 50 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,605 new cases and 25 deaths were reported statewide Thursday, for pandemic totals of 57,591 and 710.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan County led the region with 19 new cases for a pandemic total of 178 and two deaths. Washington County crossed the 200-case mark with 15 cases for a total of 212 and no deaths.
Hawkins added 13 cases Thursday for 79 cases and two deaths. Carter County added two cases for a total of 77 and one death, while Greene County saw one new case for 123 and two deaths during the pandemic.
Johnson County remained at 44 cases and no deaths, while Unicoi County stayed at 56 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, total testing stood at 972,276 for 14.24% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 67,008 have been positive for COVID-19 and 905,208 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,400 (96 positive, 3,304 negative) of 56,786 residents or 5.99 percent%
— Sullivan, 8,449 (173 positive, 8,276 negative) of 158,348 or 5.34%
— Washington, 8,074 (233 positive, 7,841 negative) of 129,375 or 6.24%
— Johnson, 2,707 (45 positive, 2,662 negative) of 17,788 or 15.22%
— Carter, 3,552 (81 positive, 3,471 negative) of 56,391 or 6.3%
— Greene, 4,502 (131 positive, 4,371 negative) of 69,069 or 6.52%
— Unicoi, 1,581 (62 positive, 1,519 negative) of 17,883 or 8.84%
The LENOWISCO Health District added only one case Thursday for a total of 64 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). That case was in Wise County, which now stands at 34 and two deaths.
Lee County remained at 15 cases and no deaths. Norton held steady at four cases and no deaths, while Scott County stayed at 11 cases and two deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 67,988 cases and 1,937 deaths Thursday — increases of 613 and 32, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 829,723 of 8.63 million state residents, or 9.62%. For nasal swab testing only, 750,631 people have been tested to date, or 8.7%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 4,123 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.77%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,056 of 23,423 or 4.51%
— Norton, 500 of 3,981 or 12.56%
— Wise County, 1,597 of 37,383 or 4.27%
— Scott County, 969 of 21,566 or 4.49%