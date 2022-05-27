The amount of injuries and fatalities from boating accidents saw decreases across the state for a number of years, but suddenly rose and continue to rise after the COVID-19 pandemic, records show.
There were eight fatalities recorded from boating accidents in 2019, the lowest on record since 1995. In 1995, the state recorded seven boating deaths.
In 2020, as the pandemic started, the number reached 31.
“We are already up to 10 this year and we haven’t reached Memorial Day weekend yet,” Matt Cameron, spokesman for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, said.
The number of injuries from boating accidents also reached a high last year with 60. It’s the largest number since 2016 when there were 79 injuries recorded on Tennessee waters.
The state is hoping to help ease the amount of deaths and injuries due to boating and held a media conference Friday on Boone Lake to help promote boater safety.
Boater safety is especially highlighted during Memorial Day weekend as it beggins the unofficial start of summer when more and more people are on the water.
The number of boaters, though, have not risen as fatalities and injuries go up. Records show that there are 252,239 boats registered in Tennessee, compared to more than 254,000 in 2016.
Those numbers slightly dropped over a four-year period, rising once more last year, records show.
Cameron said the pandemic numbers were definitely skewed because of social distancing.
“We saw a significant increase in hunting, fishing, and boating activity, while at the same time, our law enforcement officers were ordered to socially distance from the public unless they observed violations,” Cameron said. “This, unfortunately, led to more boaters on the water and less enforcement activity resulting in an increase in serious injuries and boating fatalities.”
John Ripley, TWRA officer, said that safety is important.
“Make sure you have life jackets on for everybody,” he said.
Ripley said of the 10 fatalities this year, nine were not wearing a life jacket. He also said that people need to make sure that the operator of the boat should be sober.
Children 12 years and under must wear a life jacket and any boat more than 16 feet long has to have a lifesaver to throw.
Ripley said a key for good boater safety is to observe at all times. In boating, there are no turn lanes or traffic lanes for boats on open water in lakes.
“There’s no speed limits, there’s no stop signs, there’s no lanes,” he said. “Boats can come at you from any direction.”
He also talked about problems with jet skis. He said many people don’t realize that if you let off the throttle, you can lose your steering.
He said during emergencies, people need to put on life jackets and stay calm and look for help.
The TWRA is the responsible agency for patrolling the waters of Tennessee. TWRA officers can fine and prosecute anyone violating the laws.
Ripley said one thing is that boaters also face the same penalties as drivers if driving drunk on the water. Those who have a blood-alcohol content of .08% or higher can be charged with boating under the influence.
State records show that in Sullivan County saw two serious incidents last year, and two fatalities the year before. There were two fatalities recorded in Hawkins County two years ago, but none last year.
In Virginia, there have been 14 boating accidents reported so far this year, and seven fatalities, said Stacey Brown, boating safety program manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the agency tasked with patrolling Virginia waters.
“We had a small uptake in boat incidents in 2020 – both in total number of incidents and number of injuries, but in 2021, this number returned to pre-pandemic levels,” Brown said.
John Ludi, with the Kingsport Fire Department, volunteers with the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew. They are the primary water rescue agency for Sullivan County and are a volunteer organization founded in 1948.
When there’s an accident or drowning, they hear about it.
“We’re the first to be called on to conduct those searches,” he said.
The Lifesaving Crew has boats, divers and also remote-operated vehicles that can dive underwater like submarines to locate people when the water and terrain is not suitable for diving.
The crew covers South Holston Lake, Boone Lake, Fort Patrick Henry Lake and the Holston River.
He said the one area they see the most problems is South Holston Lake.
“There’s some really deep spots in South Holston,” he said.
Another place where the volunteer rescue squad can see problems is right in Kingsport on Reedy Creek. The creek has easy access since it is next to the Kingsport Greenbelt and people misjudge the creek, he said.
This has led to some past water rescue efforts.After a rain, some people may try to venture into the water. But there is undercurrent and the water can be rapid.
“We have some people who say, ‘Hey, the creek is up,’” he said. “That’s a really bad idea.”
The biggest issue, though, that the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew is people who overestimate their own abilities or overestimate the water they are in.
They may look at a body of water and think it’s safe to swim in, but there could be undercurrents. Or they may overestimate their own swimming abilities and get stuck away from a boat.
In some instances, people try to swim across the lake, but don’t realize how far it actually may be.
In all instances, Ludi said people should always do one thing when getting off a boat or getting into the water on the lake or river.
“It’s always best practice to be wearing a life vest,” he said.