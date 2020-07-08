The Volunteer State reached a pandemic-high total of almost 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 44 reported in Northeast Tennessee alone.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 2,472 new cases and 20 deaths were reported statewide, putting the pandemic totals at 55,986 and 685.
Wednesday’s report put the state over the 2,000 mark in new daily cases for the first time during the pandemic and marked the 13th 1,000-plus day.
Sullivan County led Northeast Tennessee with 18 new cases for a pandemic total of 159 and two deaths. Washington County posted the second-highest increase in the region with 15 cases for a total of 197 and no deaths.
Carter County added five cases for a total of 75 and one death, while Greene County also saw five new cases for 122 and two deaths during the pandemic.
Hawkins County reported two new cases Wednesday for a total of 66 and two deaths, and Johnson County was adjusted down by one case in the TDH report for 44 and no deaths.
Unicoi County added one case for 56 and no deaths.
Statewide, total testing stood at 950,540, for 13.92% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 65,002 have been positive for COVID-19 and 885,538 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,389 (84 positive, 3,275 negative) of 56,786 residents or 5.97%
— Sullivan, 8,140 (152 positive, 7,988 negative) of 158,348 or 5.14%
— Washington, 7,866 (219 positive, 7,866 negative) of 129,375 or 6.08%
— Johnson, 2,684 (44 positive, 2,640 negative) of 17,788 or 15.09%
— Carter, 3,435 (79 positive, 3,356 negative) of 56,391 or 6.07%
— Greene, 4,474 (129 positive, 4,345 negative) of 69,069 or 6.48%
— Unicoi, 1,555 (62 positive, 1,493 negative) of 17,883 or 8.7%
The LENOWISCO Health District in Southwest Virginia remained at 63 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage, (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Wise County added one case for 33 and two deaths, and Lee County was adjusted down by one case for 15 and no deaths.
Norton remained at four cases and no deaths, while Scott County stayed at 11 cases and two deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 67,375 cases and 1,881 deaths Wednesday — increases of 635 and 24, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 812,362 of 8.63 million state residents, or 9.41%. For nasal swab testing only, 735,207 people have been tested to date, or 8.52%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 4,080 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.72%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,042 of 23,423 or 4.45%
— Norton, 494 of 3,981 or 12.41%
— Wise County, 1,581 of 37,383 or 4.23%
— Scott County, 963 of 21,566 or 4.47%